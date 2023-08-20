X

    Spain, Carmona Celebrated by Fans for Win vs. England in Women's World Cup 2023 Final

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    Spain's defender #19 Olga Carmona celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
    WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

    Eight years after qualifying for its first FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain is the world champion in women's soccer.

    La Roja beat England 1-0 in the final Sunday in Sydney thanks to a goal from captain Olga Carmona. It's their first major tournament triumph and the second World Cup title for Spain across the men's and women's national teams.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    SPAIN WIN THEIR FIRST WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇪🇸🏆 <a href="https://t.co/zxblNMQE4f">pic.twitter.com/zxblNMQE4f</a>

    ESPN @espn

    🇪🇸 VAMOS 🇪🇸 <br><br>SPAIN ARE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER‼️ <a href="https://t.co/DinamYC5vE">pic.twitter.com/DinamYC5vE</a>

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    SPAIN WIN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP! 🏆<br><br>LA ROJA SON CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO. 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/MPM4dIChP4">pic.twitter.com/MPM4dIChP4</a>

    Carmona, who dealt the decisive blow in the semifinal against Sweden, rose to the occasion again Sunday. Her low shot to the far post eluded Mary Earps in the 29th minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OLGA CARMONA HAS DONE IT!<br><br>SPAIN TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/zqJBDRXngJ">pic.twitter.com/zqJBDRXngJ</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    23 - Aged 23 years and 69 days, Olga Carmona is the second-youngest player to score in both the semi-final and final of a single edition of a FIFA Women's World Cup tournament, behind only Alex Morgan in 2011 (22y 15d). Example. <a href="https://t.co/62tVwa4z34">pic.twitter.com/62tVwa4z34</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Andrés Iniesta 🤝 Olga Carmona<br><br>The only two players to have scored for Spain in a senior World Cup final 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/ShLeHyGSm8">pic.twitter.com/ShLeHyGSm8</a>

    GOAL @goal

    Captain Olga Carmona stepped up on the biggest stage 💥 <a href="https://t.co/qZM7FYc9iv">pic.twitter.com/qZM7FYc9iv</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Scored winner vs. Sweden in semifinals<br>▪️ Opens scoring vs. England in final <br><br>Captain Olga Carmona steps up for Spain again 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/8FsTdRxLV7">pic.twitter.com/8FsTdRxLV7</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    SPAIN FANS back in Pontevedra respond to Olga Carmona opener 🇪🇸🙌<a href="https://t.co/oxjLUizGFd">pic.twitter.com/oxjLUizGFd</a>

    England were a bit fortunate to only be a goal down at halftime as Spain continued to push for a second goal.

    Jenni Hermoso had an opportunity to effectively put the Three Lionesses away for good in the 70th minute after Keira Walsh was whistled for a handball in the 18-yard box. But Earps guessed right and made a save on Hermoso's penalty attempt.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S BEEN DENIED ❌<br><br>Jenni Hermoso's effort has been saved by Earps 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/gNwN1RezFH">pic.twitter.com/gNwN1RezFH</a>

    Bristol City WFC @bristolcitywfc

    Mary Earps. That's the tweet. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/UHymEgGpvq">pic.twitter.com/UHymEgGpvq</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Mary Earps was hyped after saving the penalty 😤 <a href="https://t.co/a583DDWSuU">pic.twitter.com/a583DDWSuU</a>

    Barclays Women's Super League @BarclaysWSL

    WE LOVE MARY EARPS

    Alas, the English attack couldn't capitalize on Earps' heroics. Lauren James, who came on as a sub to open the second half, forced Cata Coll to make a save at the near post in the 76th minute. That effort aside, the European champions struggled to muster much in the final third.

    Spain was simply the better team on the night.

    Gary Lineker @GaryLineker

    Gutted for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lionesses?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lionesses</a> who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup. They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory.

    For better or worse, the country is perhaps the best representative for the present moment in women's soccer.

    Spain's rapid rise as a global power is a testament to what can happen when power brokers make the necessary investments in women's sports.

    Squawka @Squawka

    Spain are the first team in Women's football history to be reigning World Cup champions at Under-17, Under-20 and Senior level.<br><br>Undisputed Champions of the World. 🏆🏆🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ftmq1HnLz1">pic.twitter.com/ftmq1HnLz1</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    SPAIN: 2023 World Cup champions. <br><br>Exceptional players. They've come through the youth pipeline (where they win often and play well while doing so) and play a brand of soccer that's easy to watch. <br><br>2015: First senior World Cup, group stage<br>2019: Round of 16<br>2023: Champions

    However, the controversy surrounding coach Jorge Vilda will be part of the story as well. The federation stuck by Vilda despite numerous players voicing their concerns with his approach, and the saga didn't happen in a vacuum.

    Spain's run through the Women's World Cup presented quite the dichotomy.

    Courtney Stith @CourtneyStith

    FULL TIME! Spain wins their first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> after beating England 1-0. Do not leave Las 15 out of this narrative though and there's 0 reason to praise their coach

    Daniel Storey @danielstorey85

    Spanish coach Jorge Vilda's name is announced in the stadium, to widespread boos. The name of every player was cheered.

    ugh @838_carlisle

    very important reminder that women's teams have a history of excelling in spite of their leadership. vilda didn't win this world cup, the players did.

    James Dart @James_Dart

    Spain deserving world champions. Can only imagine how good they could be without Vilda

    Jonathan Liew @jonathanliew

    no shame in losing to the better team. a certain small amount of shame in losing to jorge vilda

    Musa Okwonga @Okwonga

    Spain has such a depth of outstanding players that nepotism and entitlement gets to ride on their coat-tails to glory. <a href="https://t.co/B5ib2TXCSd">https://t.co/B5ib2TXCSd</a> <a href="https://t.co/cIbqXTDr6G">https://t.co/cIbqXTDr6G</a>

    Ultimately the spotlight will shine brightest on the players who were responsible for putting Spain at the top of the mountain.

    And the Spanish women might be sitting in the exact same position in four years' time.