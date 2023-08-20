X

    Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

    August 20, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Tones and I perform during the closing ceremony prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Before England and Spain stepped onto the pitch to crown a world champion, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup staged its closing ceremony at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

    Australian performer Tones and I, who collaborated on the official theme of the tournament, took center stage. The event wasn't lacking in pageantry.

    Reach Women's Football @RWomensFootball

    Pretty impressive spectacle for closing ceremony here in Sydney. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/moQqogU7T2">pic.twitter.com/moQqogU7T2</a>

    Emma Sanders @em_sandy

    Incredible closing ceremony. Now time for the WORLD CUP FINAL 🥳🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 <a href="https://t.co/aeuvOSAuXm">pic.twitter.com/aeuvOSAuXm</a>

    AfroSport @AfroSportTV

    A glamorous closing ceremony at Stadium Australia in Sydney as Spain 🇪🇸 and England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 battle for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> trophy<br><br>Watch the game LIVE on Afrosport TV, channel 730 on Free TV or stream for FREE 👉🏾 <a href="https://t.co/hdZZbIm61z">https://t.co/hdZZbIm61z</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afrosport?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afrosport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeyondGreatness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeyondGreatness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/DnWcEGV7v7">pic.twitter.com/DnWcEGV7v7</a>

    Sport for Business @SportforBusines

    "Walk with good spirit." Nice closing line from the closing ceremony of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fifawwc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fifawwc</a> <a href="https://t.co/3V6EXJGHft">pic.twitter.com/3V6EXJGHft</a>

    Ben Strang @BenJStrang

    These little closing ceremony deals are usually dire, but *Tones and I nailed that.<br><br>*I just learned who this is.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Papi Drey! @Abel_Olabode

    Tones and I performing at the FIFA Women's World Cup closing ceremony… <br>Beautiful performance

    Tom Williams @TomWilliamsPol

    This closing ceremony for the Women's World Cup is phenomenal.<br><br>Goosebumps and almost somewhat moving to be honest. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    In terms of attendees for the closing ceremony, who failed to show up was perhaps most notable. Prince William didn't make the trip to Australia and instead sent a video message to the Three Lionesses ahead of the final.

    Beyond being a member of the British royal family, the Prince of Wales is the president of England's Football Association. That he wouldn't be there to see the women's national team potentially lift a World Cup trophy rubbed many the wrong way.

    Camilla Blackett @camillard

    I didn't realise that Prince William's excuse for missing the World Cup final is that he's on holiday!! On holiday from what exactly??? Bffr!!

    Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

    It really is absolutely wild that Prince William - the whole President of the English Football Association - is skipping a World Cup final where England is competing. Just unreal.

    Jessica Eve Kennedy @jessevekennedy

    Prince William and David Beckham both using their daughters as props in their "good luck lionesses" videos is giving so much "as a father of a daughter" energy 🫠

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    But he made a video with his daughter!! <a href="https://t.co/2qluIJH9VZ">https://t.co/2qluIJH9VZ</a>

    The 2023 Women's World Cup was the biggest ever both in terms of the countries represented (32) and the symbolic significance it's likely to have.

    Interest in women's sports is on the rise both in the United States and around the world, and women's soccer is riding that wave. Australia's semifinal defeat to England was the country's most-watched program since at least 2001.

    FIFA has yet to announce where it's holding the 2027 Women's World Cup, but you can bet the tournament will represent another major step forward.

