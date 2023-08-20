Conor McGregor UFC Fight in Late 2023 Remains Possible, Michael Chandler Says

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's return to UFC may be coming in 2023.

Michael Chandler, who would be McGregor's opponent in his return, said that he has been in touch with UFC about a potential December fight.

"I talked to (UFC chief business officer) Hunter Campbell less than 48 hours ago," Chandler said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. "It's a constant moving target. I do think December isn't out of the question. By the end of the year isn't out of the question."

McGregor has hinted at a December return at UFC 296, which is scheduled for December 16. The card currently does not have a main event for its pay-per-view slot.

To make the fight, though, will require McGregor to resolve his status with USADA, the UFC's anti-doping partner. The current rule is that a fighter who leaves the testing pool must be in it for six months before they are able to fight, and McGregor's status with USADA remains unclear.

If he is not compliant currently, it appears the fight may be off of the table until 2024. That could mean a return for UFC 300, which will occur next spring.