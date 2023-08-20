Video: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Records 1st NFL INT, Hands Ball to Dad in Stands

AP Photo/Gene Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave his father, former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, one of the best presents he could have ever asked for.

Porter recorded his first NFL interception during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, and he was quick to hand off the ball to his father in the stands:

The eldest Porter was selected by the Steelers in the 1999 NFL draft and he played eight of his 13 seasons with the franchise. The Black and Gold selected the younger Porter in the second round of the 2023 draft after he fell out of the first round.

Growing up in a pro football environment, Porter learned a lot from his dad. He told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports:

"Just to be myself, no matter what," Porter said of what advice his father gave him on life in the NFL. "People are always going to make comparisons. I have my name. He has his name for a reason. Just do what I love to do for a reason."

With Porter just beginning to make a name for himself in the NFL, there will surely be many more memories to be had between the father and son.