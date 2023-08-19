Kamarion Franklin, 4-Star DL, Commits to Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss over FSU, Miami, More

Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Kamarion Franklin is staying in Mississippi.

The 4-star defensive lineman from Lake Cormorant committed to Ole Miss on Saturday, choosing the Rebels over Miami, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State.

"I think I'd fit in pretty good, like with the staff, the players," he told ESPN's Blake Baumgartner. "I got to get around them. I mean, I'm [from] Hardy, Mississippi. So I fit in pretty good with the other Mississippi people."

Franklin is considered the No. 46 overall player in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, along with being the No. 8 defensive lineman in the class and the top player from the state of Mississippi.

He joined a pair of 4-star defensive lineman in committing to the Rebels, alongside defensive end Jeffery Rush and defensive tackle Kamron Beavers.

"[There wasn't] really a lot of stress and pressure to stay in state," Franklin said. "You know, I did whatever [was] the best situation for me."

Cooper Petagna of 247Sports wrote that Franklin "projects as a multi-scheme defender with the ability to play on the edge or on the interior depending on scheme" and added that he is a "potential all-conference prospect that will need a year to technically develop on Saturdays but has the physical clay and versatility to be a valuable asset at the next level."

He was a menace in his junior season, posting 19 sacks and 93 tackles (22 for loss). That followed a sophomore season that saw him register 11 sacks.

"It's nice," he told ESPN. "It's a stepping stone to what (I hope to do at the next level). It's a statement saying what I can do. Obviously my 19 sacks [are] a big factor in my play style. So it just says a lot about my pass-rush ability."

Lane Kiffin's Rebels now rank 24th in 247Sports' Composite Rankings in the Class of 2024, though they trail SEC rivals Georgia (first), Florida (third), Alabama (fourth), Texas A&M (sixth), LSU (eighth), Tennessee (11th), Auburn (14th), South Carolina (19th) and Arkansas (21st).

Given the competitive nature of SEC recruiting, keeping in-state talents like Franklin is vital for Ole Miss.