Bijan Robinson Says 'It Felt Awesome' to Showcase Skills After Dazzling Falcons Debut

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was riding a high after making his NFL preseason debut in Friday's 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It felt awesome," he told reporters. "It was definitely a blessing to be out there and to show little snippets of the gift God has given me. I know it's the preseason, but I was ready to go."

Robinson ran for 12 yards on his first carry of the game en route to finishing with 20 yards on the ground.

He also got fans excited with his one-handed catch that resulted in a six-yard gain.

"We ran pretty vanilla personnel packages. But I wanted to see how he operates," head coach Arthur Smith said of Robinson's performance. "It was good to see. I thought he carried the ball pretty decent. I thought he protected well."

Robinson was only on the field for one series, and his final numbers don't jump off the page. Still, he did enough to add to the general optimism surrounding his first season. Few rookies will generate more excitement than the Texas product.