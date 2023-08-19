X

    Bijan Robinson Says 'It Felt Awesome' to Showcase Skills After Dazzling Falcons Debut

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts at the conclusion of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was riding a high after making his NFL preseason debut in Friday's 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

    "It felt awesome," he told reporters. "It was definitely a blessing to be out there and to show little snippets of the gift God has given me. I know it's the preseason, but I was ready to go."

    Robinson ran for 12 yards on his first carry of the game en route to finishing with 20 yards on the ground.

    Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons

    First run for <a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a> in the 🅰️<br><br>📺: FOX | NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/ZywGLDQd0q">pic.twitter.com/ZywGLDQd0q</a>

    He also got fans excited with his one-handed catch that resulted in a six-yard gain.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a> with the one-handed catch 🔥<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsATL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJxd4eDkKk">pic.twitter.com/cJxd4eDkKk</a>

    "We ran pretty vanilla personnel packages. But I wanted to see how he operates," head coach Arthur Smith said of Robinson's performance. "It was good to see. I thought he carried the ball pretty decent. I thought he protected well."

    Robinson was only on the field for one series, and his final numbers don't jump off the page. Still, he did enough to add to the general optimism surrounding his first season. Few rookies will generate more excitement than the Texas product.

