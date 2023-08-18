Cowboys' Dak Prescott: TE Jake Ferguson 'Close to Becoming a Big-Time Guy'

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tight end Jake Ferguson was a modest contributor for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie last year, but quarterback Dak Prescott believes big things could be in store in 2023.

"I think he's close to becoming a big-time guy," Prescott told reporters.

"As far as a playmaker, he's there. Just the way he stepped in and did what was asked of him last year and just the limited amount of reps to the role he's taking on coming into this season, being the guy, being a big-time tight end, being where I need him to be, communicating his ass off, being on the same page, knowing what I expect of him, what the offense expects of him, being a great blocker, going back to his college days, something you knew he could do, but really putting it all together."

Dallas selected Ferguson out of Wisconsin with a fourth-round pick last year, and he tallied 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. There weren't a lot of opportunities for him to contribute in the aerial attack with Dalton Schultz at tight end.

That figures to be different in 2023 since Schultz signed with the Houston Texans.

It already was in the preseason opener when Ferguson had three catches for 38 yards, one of which impressed Prescott.

"And then you see him make a great catch in that preseason game (last Saturday), with a back-shoulder (catch)," the quarterback said. "I think that just shows you, 'Hey, you throw it to this guy, he wants to make the play and he expects to make the play.' I think that's where he takes this next step from just a playmaker to becoming a big-time player in this league."

Fantasy football managers and the Cowboys would surely be thrilled if that is what happened.