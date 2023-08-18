Anthony Edwards' Team USA Breakout vs. Greece Has NBA World Predicting Huge Season

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

There was a moment during Friday's exhibition game against Greece that the United States seemed to be in trouble.

But Anthony Edwards was having none of it.

The Red, White and Blue seemed rather complacent during multiple Greece runs throughout the contest, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star put the Americans on his back enough times to eliminate any doubt about the outcome.

He led the United States to a convincing 108-86 victory and drew plenty of praise in the process:

Put simply, Edwards was the best player on the floor when the outcome was still hanging in the balance. He was too quick for the Greek defenders when he attacked the basket, unleashed a number of outside shots and used his pace and athleticism to get out in transition.

If it was a sign of things to come for the Timberwolves, they could be a serious playoff threat in 2023-24.

It was also more of the same for the United States, which already cruised past Puerto Rico and Slovenia in its first two exhibition games and defeated Spain as well. It has one more exhibition game against Germany on Sunday ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

The Americans had a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2019 World Cup, but they have looked much more formidable in the exhibition schedule thanks to a number of young players such as Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Friday likely would have been more of a challenge if Giannis Antetokounmpo was available for Greece, but the Milwaukee Bucks star is recovering from offseason knee surgery. But the United States passed yet another test thanks in large part to Edwards' showing in the middle of the game.

The Americans will get another look at Greece in Group C play, but they will start their World Cup schedule on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.