    Anthony Edwards' Team USA Breakout vs. Greece Has NBA World Predicting Huge Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 18, 2023

    Greece's Thanasis Antetokounmpo (L) guards USA's Anthony Edwards during the Basketball Showcase friendly match between the USA and Greece at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 18, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
    GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

    There was a moment during Friday's exhibition game against Greece that the United States seemed to be in trouble.

    But Anthony Edwards was having none of it.

    The Red, White and Blue seemed rather complacent during multiple Greece runs throughout the contest, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star put the Americans on his back enough times to eliminate any doubt about the outcome.

    Wolves Lead @TWolvesLead

    Anthony Edwards vs Greece today:<br><br>🔹17 MIN<br>🔹21 PTS (Game High)<br>🔹4 REB<br>🔹1 STL<br>🔹50% FG<br>🔹3-7 3PT<br>🔹+19 (Game High)<br><br>Leveling up to Superstar ⬆️ <a href="https://t.co/zEoO1YtCRK">pic.twitter.com/zEoO1YtCRK</a>

    He led the United States to a convincing 108-86 victory and drew plenty of praise in the process:

    NBA @NBA

    Ant-1 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhantomCam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhantomCam</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/m9RWOmHYBb">pic.twitter.com/m9RWOmHYBb</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Another Ant Edwards and-1 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> second half is underway on FS1! <a href="https://t.co/w1FZoJdeux">pic.twitter.com/w1FZoJdeux</a>

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Ant's heating up 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/theantedwards_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theantedwards_</a> is up to 18 points already<br><br>📺 FS1 | 🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lsq0EOgUOh">pic.twitter.com/Lsq0EOgUOh</a>

    Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 @The_Barftender

    Anthony Edwards today <a href="https://t.co/FBDaTvUZ7q">pic.twitter.com/FBDaTvUZ7q</a>

    Kyle Theige @KyleTheige

    We will likely look back at this Team USA experience as the moment Anthony Edwards officially transitioned from an All-Star to a superstar. <br><br>Just turned 22-years old and is already taking control of a team filled with other franchise players. Awesome stuff.

    MistaDontPlay 🔱™️ @Ej___2500

    Anthony Edwards is HOOPING oh my lord

    david gilyard @DavidGilyard

    Anthony Edwards is going to be a PROBLEM in the Association this year <br> that young man is skilled !

    Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

    Anthony Edwards has clearly established himself as The Guy

    Coach Ken Dean @Ken_D_Dean

    Anthony Edwards on one right now.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    HE. DON'T. MISS. <a href="https://twitter.com/theantedwards_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theantedwards_</a> <br><br>📺 FS1 | 🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/1lIerDOe3o">pic.twitter.com/1lIerDOe3o</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Anthony Edwards. This is one of those what used to be called that's it, that's the tweet tweets.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Anthony Edwards has 12 points in the first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter. He's up to 21 now. Superstar.

    Put simply, Edwards was the best player on the floor when the outcome was still hanging in the balance. He was too quick for the Greek defenders when he attacked the basket, unleashed a number of outside shots and used his pace and athleticism to get out in transition.

    If it was a sign of things to come for the Timberwolves, they could be a serious playoff threat in 2023-24.

    It was also more of the same for the United States, which already cruised past Puerto Rico and Slovenia in its first two exhibition games and defeated Spain as well. It has one more exhibition game against Germany on Sunday ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

    The Americans had a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2019 World Cup, but they have looked much more formidable in the exhibition schedule thanks to a number of young players such as Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

    Friday likely would have been more of a challenge if Giannis Antetokounmpo was available for Greece, but the Milwaukee Bucks star is recovering from offseason knee surgery. But the United States passed yet another test thanks in large part to Edwards' showing in the middle of the game.

    The Americans will get another look at Greece in Group C play, but they will start their World Cup schedule on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.