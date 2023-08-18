Yankees' Aaron Judge Signs Jordan Brand Contract; Joins Mookie Betts, More MLB Stars

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jordan Brand announced Friday it added New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to its stable of MLB stars.

Sports Business Journal first reported in March that Judge had agreed to an endorsement deal, and he has sporadically worn Jordan Brand gear in the past.

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the most recent notable player to align with Jordan Brand. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and San Diego Padres' Manny Machado are among the company's other ambassadors.

Thanks to his exploits on the field and playing in the Big Apple, Judge is one of the most recognizable names in baseball. His No. 99 jersey was the fourth-highest seller heading into the 2023 All-Star break.

Injuries have limited the reigning American League MVP to 67 games, and the Bronx Bombers are last in the AL East at 60-61. Still, his position within the sport remains unchanged.

Judge has 22 home runs and a .281/.415/.615 slash line. His .427 wOBA ranks third among hitters with at least 250 plate appearances, per FanGraphs.

Signing with Jordan Brand will undoubtedly boost the 31-year-old's bank account further after he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Yankees last offseason.

Forbes' Justin Birnbaum estimated that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani would be the highest-paid player in MLB with a $30 million salary and $35 million in off-field earnings. Judge ($44.5 million total) was third, and he might move up a spot or two when the list is compiled for 2024.