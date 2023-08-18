NFL's Josh Black Signs WWE Contract; Rumors on Jey vs. Jimmy Uso, Judgment Day Future

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Former Bears, Saints DT Signs Developmental Deal

Josh Black, who played at Syracuse and was briefly signed to the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, confirmed he will sign with WWE following a tryout with the company.

"I waited and waited; but it was so worth the wait," he said to Jay Taft of the Rockford Register Star. "I was a little struck. It was one of those moments, where you are like 'Is this really happening?'"

Black told Taft he's expecting to travel down to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, within the next few months. He and the other prospective recruits had been told they'd get three-year contracts if they impressed enough during the tryout.

Black spent six seasons with the Orange before attempting to carve out an NFL career. He finished with 155 tackles and eight sacks over 60 appearances.

WWE Saving Jey vs. Jimmy Uso for Major Show

The Bloodline storyline has generally been a slow burn ever since it got started, so it should come as no surprise that WWE intends to wait for the right moment to pit Jey Uso against his brother Jimmy.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (via Felix Upton of Ringside News) cast doubt about whether it will be Uso vs. Uso at Payback on Sept. 2. Meltzer reported the match is "being held off for more build time and likely a bigger show."

WWE telegraphed as much on last Friday's edition of SmackDown. Fresh off his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Jey superkicked his brother before "quitting" WWE altogether.

Perhaps the creative team is willing to let this play out all the way to Survivor Series on Nov. 25 because writing Jey off television can buy a lot of time.

McDonagh Eyed as Replacement for Priest in Judgment Day

Speaking of stables on the verge of splintering, Damian Priest appears to be on his way out with Judgment Day. Meltzer reported JD McDonagh is expected to take his place within the stable.

Amid the growing discord between Priest and Finn Bálor, McDonagh showed up on Bálor's behalf Monday night on Raw. His appearance only heightened the tension inside The Judgment Day.

Although Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were more hostile toward The Irish Ace, the dynamic could mirror how Ripley and Priest were seemingly behind Edge before executing a coup d'état led by Bálor.

In general, Priest's days in The Judgment Day were all but numbered from the moment he won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Sooner or later, Bálor would view Priest's ascension as a threat to his status as the group's leader. Swapping him out for McDonagh would allow him to consolidate his power.