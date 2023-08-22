Ranking NBA Guards Under 25 with Highest Ceilings

0 of 10

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The future of the NBA looks blindingly bright.



A batch of budding—and, in some cases, established—backcourt stars are a big reason why.



Several have already locked down All-Star selections, and others will soon challenge for those spots. These are, simply put, some of the best young players populating this league.



But how does one separate one up-and-comer from the next? That's the task we're tackling here.



To establish our playing field, we'll limit the player pool to those who will be under the age of 25 by opening night. While we need to wade into subjective waters when projecting future growth, objectively weighing current production is a big part of the process, too.



So, which young guards have the chance to climb highest over the course of their careers? Let's find out.

