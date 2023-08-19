Buying or Selling Edge's Last Match and Latest WWE and CM Punk AEW Rumors

Buying or Selling Edge's Last Match and Latest WWE and CM Punk AEW RumorsAugust 19, 2023
The summer is starting to heat up for pro wrestling again as the end of August nears—which means the rumor mill itself is on fire.
AEW has that historic-looking All In event coming up at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Closely following that is WWE's Payback event.
Given the prominence and storylines around those two events, the rumor mill keeps churning out stunners. There are rumblings about big names around the Roman Reigns-centric Bloodline, the latest on CM Punk and even speculation about the impending retirement of an all-timer.
Here's a look at the hottest buzz making the rounds as we approach these events and some advice as to whether fans should buy them up or take a no thanks sell.
Rikishi Getting Involved with Bloodline?
WWE needs a way to keep the Bloodline interesting as the slow march to the next WrestleMania continues.
Rikishi might be the answer.
Don't laugh. It wasn't that long ago that a report from WRKD Wrestling (h/t sportskeeda's JP David) said WWE considered the Hall of Famer for a return to get involved with the Bloodline.
Rikishi later shared a graphic on social media that appeared to promote him as a special guest referee for a match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at Payback, but said it was merely a "promoter mistake."
This one is a buy, especially if WWE is intent on having the twins throw down before 'Mania. An event named Payback of all things makes a ton of sense, as does getting the real-life father of the Usos and Solo Sikoa involved.
While it might be a little too late for some, those who have wanted other elements of the family-based story to get involved appear to be getting their wish finally.
Verdict: Buying
Edge Saying Goodbye?
Speculation that Edge could be retiring from pro wrestling soon kicked off in earnest during the week leading up to the August 18 edition of SmackDown.
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported that Edge's trainer said his match on that show will be his last.
Edge actually had to comment on this before the show itself during an interview with ET Canada, though he offered up a non-answer while suggesting it was the last match under his current contract.
At the match itself, Edge won of course, besting Sheamus. The whole night featured some homage to Edge's 25 years.
But this was always a sell no matter what happened Friday night. Edge will turn 50 in October and his contract might very well be technically up, but there is zero chance his career ends with a whimper on a random Friday night in August, even if it was an anniversary of sorts for the modern great.
If and when Edge decides to have that final match, odds are WWE will be more than happy to have it at a major event like a 'Mania, giving him the proper sendoff he deserves.
Verdict: Selling
Punk Wants Sit Down and Angle with Elite?
The drama around CM Punk and the Elite continues.
Next up is Fightful Select reporting (h/t Ortman) that Punk still desires a meeting with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and that some around the weekly Collision show think he wants this to lead to an actual pro wrestling angle.
This lines up right alongside a viral post-show promo Punk cut on Page recently that very much from a fan perspective felt like him trying to set up an angle.
That makes this an easy buy. The Fightful Select report says Page has no interest in working with Punk and recent events only seem to reinforce the idea.
Punk wanting an angle is an easy buy—he's a veteran and somewhat old school in that he can see the big gains and entertainment value available by turning real-life beef into a pro wrestling angle.
But Page and everyone else mentioned have been very careful not to be around Punk and AEW itself went to great lengths to force a small roster split seemingly just to keep them away from each other.
Maybe Punk and these other Superstars someday do an angle like he desires, but right now, it feels clear cut that he wants this to go down, but he's alone in that want.
Verdict: Buying
Lacey Evans Gone from WWE?
It would appear Lacey Evans is done with WWE.
Key word there, though, is appear.
Evans took to Instagram recently and said the following: "When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out..." Not only is that Evans' real name, it's the one she used all the way back in 2016 when first starting with WWE.
This has fueled speculation that Evans is gone for good from WWE, with Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ortman) going as far as pointing out that she's opening up a diner.
But it's hard to imagine a diner or contract formality will keep Evans away from WWE for good. She had a very underrated run for most of her tenure in WWE, especially given some of the poor creative she endured without complaint.
From an outsider's perspective, this feels like a speed bump. Evans is one of the most unique Superstars on the roster given her background as a Marine and otherwise, especially if WWE finally lets her become the babyface that would be embraced by fans.
Verdict: Selling