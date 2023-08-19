Buying or Selling Edge's Last Match and Latest WWE and CM Punk AEW Rumors

0 of 4

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The summer is starting to heat up for pro wrestling again as the end of August nears—which means the rumor mill itself is on fire.

AEW has that historic-looking All In event coming up at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Closely following that is WWE's Payback event.

Given the prominence and storylines around those two events, the rumor mill keeps churning out stunners. There are rumblings about big names around the Roman Reigns-centric Bloodline, the latest on CM Punk and even speculation about the impending retirement of an all-timer.

Here's a look at the hottest buzz making the rounds as we approach these events and some advice as to whether fans should buy them up or take a no thanks sell.