Little League World Series 2023: Thursday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Day Two of the 2023 Little League World Series saw eight additional teams star their tournament after eight kicked off the event Wednesday.

Teams from the Northwest (Seattle) and New England (Maine) opened the U.S. side of the bracket to advance in the winner's bracket, while the West (California) and Great Lakes (Ohio) provided the nightcap to advance to the other side of the winner's bracket.

On the international side, the Caribbean (Curaçao) faced Australia to advance in the winner's bracket, while Asia-Pacific (Chinese Taipei) took on Canada to avoid an elimination matchup.

Here's a recap of Thursday's action.

Thursday Scores

Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) def. Australia (Sydney, New South Wales, Australia), 2-1

Northwest (Seattle, Washington) def. New England (Gray, Maine), 10-0

Asia-Pacific (Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei) vs. Canada (Regina, Saskatchewan), 5:00 p.m. ET.

West (El Segundo, California) vs Great Lakes (New Albany, Ohio), 7:00 p.m. ET.

Caribbean 2, Australia 1

Thusday's opening game was a low-scoring affair, with the Caribbean taking it after some clutch hitting in the fifth inning. Caribbean opened up scoring off of a wild pitch in the second inning, but Australia roared back in the top of the third after a walk, single and a wild pitch.

Australia had a triple to open up the top of the fifth inning, but the Caribbean team shut the door. They pounced after a walk and a single led to another single that scored the decisive run. Australia would a single in the final inning, but the Caribbean held on to win and advance in the winner's bracket.

The Caribbean will face the winner of Friday's Panama-Latin America matchup, while Australia is set to face Cuba in an elimination game on Saturday.

Northwest 10, New England 0

The second game of the day was not nearly as close, only lasting four innings. The Northwest team was elite on both offense and defense, putting up two runs in the second inning, six in the third and an additional two to reach the 10-run threshold.

New England could only muster one hit in the contest and also committed four errors. Northwest notched nine total hits in the victory.

The Northwest advances in the winner's bracket to take on the winner of Friday's Metro-Southeast matchup. New England will look to avoid elimination Saturday when they face Mid-Atlantic.