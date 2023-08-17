Lakers, LA Sports Teams Donate $450K in Relief Aid to Victims of Hawaii Wildfires

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Sparks, Angel City Football Club, LA Galaxy, LAFC and Anaheim Ducks have teamed up to donate a combined $450,000 to the American Red Cross to aid to the victims of the Hawaii wildfires.

The organizations released a joint statement:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.