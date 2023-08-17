X

NBA

    Lakers, LA Sports Teams Donate $450K in Relief Aid to Victims of Hawaii Wildfires

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Los Angeles Lakers upper court view of the logo during game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 08, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Sparks, Angel City Football Club, LA Galaxy, LAFC and Anaheim Ducks have teamed up to donate a combined $450,000 to the American Red Cross to aid to the victims of the Hawaii wildfires.

    The organizations released a joint statement:

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Lakers announce they will be among various LA pro sports teams that will donate a combined $450,000 to American Red Cross to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires <a href="https://t.co/64R9574JrJ">pic.twitter.com/64R9574JrJ</a>

