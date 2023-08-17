Edge Says Sheamus Match Is Last on WWE Contract, Discusses Retirement Amid Rumors

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Amid rumors that he could be retiring soon, Edge has revealed his current WWE contract is set to expire after Friday's match against Sheamus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada about his future, the Rated R Superstar admitted he's unsure of what his future in wrestling is going to be and talked about the difficulties of performing at a high level at his age:

There has been a lot of discussion about Edge's future in WWE recently. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) noted Edge previously talked about a "summer show in Toronto" for his retirement match and his trainer, Ron Hutchinson, has "basically said that this (Friday vs. Sheamus) is Edge's last match."

This week's SmackDown is being held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

WWE has been advertising the Aug. 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown as a celebration of Edge's 25 years in the company. He challenged Sheamus to a one-on-one match on last week's episode of SmackDown.

This will mark the first singles matchup between the Hall of Famer and Celtic Warrior. It will be the first match for Edge since he defeated Grayson Waller on the July 7 episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Edge returned to in-ring action as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. He had been retired since since 2011 due to a series of injuries over the course of his career.

