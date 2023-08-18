Trade Ideas for Likeliest NBA Buyers and Sellers This Season

1 of 4

Utah Jazz receive: Terry Rozier



Charlotte Hornets receive: Collin Sexton, 2029 second-round pick and 2023 second-round pick



The Utah Jazz won't be the first team that comes to mind when thinking of buyers, but as their summer addition of John Collins showed, they'll make an opportunistic upgrade if the price is right.



They were competitive enough last season to imagine they can at least be part of the play-in race this time around. But point guard is a soft spot in this rotation, especially if they don't think rookie first-rounder Keyonte George—who's more of a combo guard than a floor general—is ready to step into a lead guard role.



Terry Rozier could shore things up. He's a solid playmaker (career 3.4 assists against 1.3 turnovers), feisty defender and mostly reliable outside shooter (32.7 percent last season, but 38.8 percent on high volume the previous three campaigns combined). He also has 50 playoff games under his belt, and that experience could be key in helping this young core learn what it takes to win at a high level.



The 29-year-old could carry this club in spurts, but he knows how to coexist with more prominent players and not step on any toes. In other words, shifting him into more of a support role would be doable if young perimeter players such as George and Ochai Agbaji are ready to soak up more of the spotlight.



The Hornets, meanwhile, should feel no rush to compete, since their most important players are the 21-and-under twosome of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. That should give them enough patience to figure out exactly who Collin Sexton is and how he can contribute to winning at this level.



Sexton, who only turns 25 in January, has almost always produced when he's played (career 19 points per game on 46.4/38/82.6 shooting), but his stats have lacked substance (net differential of minus-4.1 points per 100 possessions).

If the Hornets can solve this puzzle, they could have a young, valuable player on their hands—plus a pair of future picks—in exchange for a veteran they haven't won with in four seasons.

