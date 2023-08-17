X

    NBA Insider Posts Photo of 'Shredded' Ben Simmons Amid Nets Star's Back Injury Rehab

    Erin WalshAugust 17, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Ben Simmons appears ready to make a splash in 2023-24.

    The Brooklyn Nets point guard is working hard in the gym preparing for his return to the floor from a back injury that has hampered him each of the last two seasons. According to ESPN's Mark Jones, Simmons is "shredded" and "in a good place" after spending quality time with head coach Jacque Vaughn and some of his teammates.

    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    I saw and spoke with <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> Ben Simmons today. <br>He's in fantastic shape. He's shredded💪🏽. <br>He's in a good place. 👌🏽Ben has spent quality time this summer with Head Coach Jacque Vaughn,teammates Royce O'Neal and Dennis Smith Jr. It's lining up for Simmons💯 <a href="https://t.co/jT6QrIYB1U">pic.twitter.com/jT6QrIYB1U</a>

    After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury, Simmons returned to the floor in 2022-23. However, his performance was subpar as he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

    Simmons also missed the last two months of the 2022-23 regular season due to the back ailment, but SNY's Ian Begley reported last month that the veteran is 100 percent healthy, and his agent, Bernie Lee, said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he's expected to be ready for training camp and regular season without limitations.

    Simmons is expected to be a leader in the Brooklyn lineup in 2023-24 alongside Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, and only time will tell if he can return to form.

