NBA Insider Posts Photo of 'Shredded' Ben Simmons Amid Nets Star's Back Injury Rehab

Ben Simmons appears ready to make a splash in 2023-24.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard is working hard in the gym preparing for his return to the floor from a back injury that has hampered him each of the last two seasons. According to ESPN's Mark Jones, Simmons is "shredded" and "in a good place" after spending quality time with head coach Jacque Vaughn and some of his teammates.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury, Simmons returned to the floor in 2022-23. However, his performance was subpar as he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

Simmons also missed the last two months of the 2022-23 regular season due to the back ailment, but SNY's Ian Begley reported last month that the veteran is 100 percent healthy, and his agent, Bernie Lee, said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he's expected to be ready for training camp and regular season without limitations.

Simmons is expected to be a leader in the Brooklyn lineup in 2023-24 alongside Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, and only time will tell if he can return to form.