X

CFB

    B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Conference Champions

    Adam KramerAugust 17, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Winning your conference doesn't guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff, although it certainly produces a compelling argument.

    For those who love to dabble on college football futures, betting on teams to win a conference championship is a wonderful, turbulent multi-month ride.

    We've already given out our conference championship dark horses. Now, we're getting down to business and incorporating a bit more chalk—at least in many instances—as we target teams we expect to prevail across the CFB landscape.

    Before Locks of the Week turns to picking winners each and every week, starting next week with the one and only Week 0, we still have plenty of futures to hand out.

    Let's do just that.

    Also, we have actual football games next week. That felt entirely too good to type.

    Odds courtesy of DraftKings and accurate as of Wednesday, 16 August.

    SEC Championship: Georgia (-115)

    College Football: CFP National Championship: Georgia Brock Bowers (19) in action, scores a touchdown vs TCU at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood, CA 1/9/2023 CREDIT: Kohjiro Kinno (Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164274 TK1)
    Set Number: X164274 TK1

    We begin with a little honesty to kick things off. I don't love this value. I don't love betting on a team to win an elite conference at these odds.

    With that being said, I simply cannot put my hard-earned dollars anywhere else. Alabama has a quarterback issue until further notice, and LSU just doesn't seem quite there. There are a couple of other teams—Tennessee and Texas A&M—that are worthy of consideration.

    But Georgia is Georgia, and this version of Georgia returns a lot. Granted, losing Stetson Bennett is a big deal. As is breaking in a new coordinator on offense. The reality, however, is that the Bulldogs have options at quarterback, and they should be powered by an exceptional offensive line.

    Also, talent could emerge seemingly everywhere.

    Oh, and the schedule. It is, well, favorable. Maybe that's being kind.

    Sure, Georgia travels to Tennessee this season, and that won't be easy. South Carolina, Florida and Ole Miss could present problems along the way. The reality, however, is that the Bulldogs are still too good in too many places.

    This isn't a sure thing, but it's hard to side with any other squad.

    Pac-12 Championship: Washington (+320)

    Seattle, WA - APRIL 22: Washington Husky receiver Giles Jackson (0) runs the ball during the Washington Husky Spring game on April 22, 2023 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While USC will be an overwhelmingly popular decision to win the Pac-12, I'm going elsewhere.

    Washington is going to be a problem. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was tremendous in 2022, and he's poised to be even better in 2023 with a similar cast and more time in this system. The defense, which will never be statistically superb as long as the offense scores as frequently as it does, just needs to be average.

    The Huskies get Oregon and Utah at home, although they'll have to play USC and Oregon State on the road. The schedule isn't a breeze, but it's manageable. And for as much attention as we've given to Caleb Williams and the Trojans, this is a dangerous team that deserves some love.

    This feels like the most difficult conference to bet in all of college football. There are compelling cases to be made for six teams.

    For me, this is where I'm landing. In the Huskies we trust.

    Big Ten Championship: Michigan (+175)

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball as Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes prepares to tackle him during the first half of a college football game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    It certainly sounds like Jim Harbaugh will be available for the entirety of the 2023 season, avoiding a potential suspension from the NCAA for the time being.

    That situation didn't sway this selection one bit. The reality is that Michigan just feels like the most talented group in a top-heavy conference.

    It starts with the offense, and the three-headed attack of J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards should be dynamic. If all three can stay healthy, this offense should thrive.

    The schedule is largely favorable, although it does have some teeth on the back end. The game at Penn State and a home matchup against Ohio State won't be easy, but Michigan should be in a position to navigate its schedule and win the Big Ten East once again.

    Ohio State (+170) should be right there. And Penn State (+550) has a young roster with loads of promise. But Harbaugh is on a roll, despite NCAA issues and the constant NFL flirtation.

    He delivers a conference championship yet again…before officially heading back to the NFL.

    ACC Championship: Clemson (+145)

    CLEMSON, SC - APRIL 15: Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the Clemson Tigers Orange and White annual inner squad college football game played on April 15, 2023 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Barring something unforeseen, and college football has mastered the art of the unforeseen, Clemson or Florida State will win this conference. Maybe Drake Maye goes hog wild for UNC; maybe Jeff Brohm ignites Louisville in his return; maybe Miami finds itself along the way.

    Just, well, maybe.

    There isn't much maybe with the Tigers and the Seminoles, though. They're both just really good.

    Picking between the two, however, I like Clemson a smidge more. And I like them more, because I believe this will be the best version of Clemson we've seen in a little while.

    In terms of new additions, Garrett Riley's thumbprint on this team should be instant. With QB Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley to work with, the architect of TCU's offense from a season ago should provide an immediate facelift.

    The Tigers play Florida State at home, which is a significant advantage. It seems possible, regardless of the outcome, that the two teams will meet in the ACC Championship Game.

    If that is the case, I expect Clemson to conquer the conference and crash the playoff yet again.

    Big 12 Championship: Texas (+100)

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Oh, I love Texas. There's no sense hiding it.

    The Longhorns have some tremendous pieces, especially on offense, and I expect them all to come together. Finally.

    Quinn Ewers is poised to take the next step at quarterback, and he has an arsenal of gifted playmakers to throw to. He will also be protected by a tremendous offensive line.

    The defense should be good enough, which is all it has to be. With Oklahoma trying to find itself, TCU regrouping after an exodus of talent and other teams trying to recapture their magic, the Longhorns enter the year with the most talented roster in the conference.

    This, of course, hasn't always translated to wins. Texas fans know this better than anyone. But all the pieces are in place for a deeper, legitimate run.

    An early game at Alabama will tell us plenty, but it won't define the season.

    Texas, once and for all, will make the impressions we've been waiting to see for some time.

