B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Conference Champions

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Winning your conference doesn't guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff, although it certainly produces a compelling argument.

For those who love to dabble on college football futures, betting on teams to win a conference championship is a wonderful, turbulent multi-month ride.

We've already given out our conference championship dark horses. Now, we're getting down to business and incorporating a bit more chalk—at least in many instances—as we target teams we expect to prevail across the CFB landscape.

Before Locks of the Week turns to picking winners each and every week, starting next week with the one and only Week 0, we still have plenty of futures to hand out.

Let's do just that.

Also, we have actual football games next week. That felt entirely too good to type.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings and accurate as of Wednesday, 16 August.

SEC Championship: Georgia (-115)

Set Number: X164274 TK1

We begin with a little honesty to kick things off. I don't love this value. I don't love betting on a team to win an elite conference at these odds.

With that being said, I simply cannot put my hard-earned dollars anywhere else. Alabama has a quarterback issue until further notice, and LSU just doesn't seem quite there. There are a couple of other teams—Tennessee and Texas A&M—that are worthy of consideration.

But Georgia is Georgia, and this version of Georgia returns a lot. Granted, losing Stetson Bennett is a big deal. As is breaking in a new coordinator on offense. The reality, however, is that the Bulldogs have options at quarterback, and they should be powered by an exceptional offensive line.

Also, talent could emerge seemingly everywhere.

Oh, and the schedule. It is, well, favorable. Maybe that's being kind.

Sure, Georgia travels to Tennessee this season, and that won't be easy. South Carolina, Florida and Ole Miss could present problems along the way. The reality, however, is that the Bulldogs are still too good in too many places.

This isn't a sure thing, but it's hard to side with any other squad.

Pac-12 Championship: Washington (+320)

Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While USC will be an overwhelmingly popular decision to win the Pac-12, I'm going elsewhere.

Washington is going to be a problem. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was tremendous in 2022, and he's poised to be even better in 2023 with a similar cast and more time in this system. The defense, which will never be statistically superb as long as the offense scores as frequently as it does, just needs to be average.

The Huskies get Oregon and Utah at home, although they'll have to play USC and Oregon State on the road. The schedule isn't a breeze, but it's manageable. And for as much attention as we've given to Caleb Williams and the Trojans, this is a dangerous team that deserves some love.

This feels like the most difficult conference to bet in all of college football. There are compelling cases to be made for six teams.

For me, this is where I'm landing. In the Huskies we trust.

Big Ten Championship: Michigan (+175)

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It certainly sounds like Jim Harbaugh will be available for the entirety of the 2023 season, avoiding a potential suspension from the NCAA for the time being.

That situation didn't sway this selection one bit. The reality is that Michigan just feels like the most talented group in a top-heavy conference.

It starts with the offense, and the three-headed attack of J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards should be dynamic. If all three can stay healthy, this offense should thrive.

The schedule is largely favorable, although it does have some teeth on the back end. The game at Penn State and a home matchup against Ohio State won't be easy, but Michigan should be in a position to navigate its schedule and win the Big Ten East once again.

Ohio State (+170) should be right there. And Penn State (+550) has a young roster with loads of promise. But Harbaugh is on a roll, despite NCAA issues and the constant NFL flirtation.

He delivers a conference championship yet again…before officially heading back to the NFL.

ACC Championship: Clemson (+145)

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barring something unforeseen, and college football has mastered the art of the unforeseen, Clemson or Florida State will win this conference. Maybe Drake Maye goes hog wild for UNC; maybe Jeff Brohm ignites Louisville in his return; maybe Miami finds itself along the way.

Just, well, maybe.

There isn't much maybe with the Tigers and the Seminoles, though. They're both just really good.

Picking between the two, however, I like Clemson a smidge more. And I like them more, because I believe this will be the best version of Clemson we've seen in a little while.

In terms of new additions, Garrett Riley's thumbprint on this team should be instant. With QB Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley to work with, the architect of TCU's offense from a season ago should provide an immediate facelift.

The Tigers play Florida State at home, which is a significant advantage. It seems possible, regardless of the outcome, that the two teams will meet in the ACC Championship Game.

If that is the case, I expect Clemson to conquer the conference and crash the playoff yet again.

Big 12 Championship: Texas (+100)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oh, I love Texas. There's no sense hiding it.

The Longhorns have some tremendous pieces, especially on offense, and I expect them all to come together. Finally.

Quinn Ewers is poised to take the next step at quarterback, and he has an arsenal of gifted playmakers to throw to. He will also be protected by a tremendous offensive line.

The defense should be good enough, which is all it has to be. With Oklahoma trying to find itself, TCU regrouping after an exodus of talent and other teams trying to recapture their magic, the Longhorns enter the year with the most talented roster in the conference.

This, of course, hasn't always translated to wins. Texas fans know this better than anyone. But all the pieces are in place for a deeper, legitimate run.

An early game at Alabama will tell us plenty, but it won't define the season.

Texas, once and for all, will make the impressions we've been waiting to see for some time.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.