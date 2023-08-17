Bold Lakers Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

3 of 3

While there isn't much beyond crossed fingers and wishful thinking to keep hope alive for Cam Reddish, writing off a toolsy 23-year-old just doesn't seem right.



He may not have earned the benefit of the doubt since being made the 10th overall pick in 2019, but there are reasons he was taken that early. He aces the eye test with size, length and athleticism, and he has shown a few high-level flashes as a disruptive defender, shot-maker and open-court attacker.



Some fans may have trouble holding out hope, but the Lakers believe a leap could still be in the cards.



Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters:

"I think all the tools are there for Cam. We have an assistant coach on Darvin [Ham]'s staff, Chris Jent, who had Cam when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a member of their staff and had a really good run with him where he had some really meaningful and impactful games in the playoffs where Cam made a difference. I believe in Darvin and his staff to be able to take a guy like that and get him back to playing confident basketball, efficient basketball."

Two seasons ago, the Lakers helped Malik Monk, the No. 11 pick in 2017, get his career on track. Last season, they seemed to be doing the same with Lonnie Walker IV, the No. 18 pick in 2018, before injuries and roster changes reduced his role.



Now that he's in a winning environment, backed by a strong developmental program and removed from the lofty expectations that once hung over him, Reddish might be the next stalled prospect to crack the code in L.A.

