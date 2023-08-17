Bold Lakers Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

Bold Lakers Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, TradesAugust 17, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers had an objectively great 2023 NBA offseason.
And that's true in terms of both quality and quantity.
They inked Anthony Davis to an extension, brought back Austin Reaves (perhaps forming basketball's next Big Three with LeBron James, in the process) and strengthened the supporting cast by re-signing both incumbent and external free agents.
It was a job very well done by the front office, but what happens next? To help answer that question, we'll fire off a trio of bold predictions for some of the most notable players signed.
Austin Reaves Earns an All-Star Selection
This should feel bolder than it probably does.
After all, Reaves, who went undrafted in 2021, has just two seasons and 41 starts under his belt.
And yet, an All-Star ascension almost feels like the inevitable next step of his development process with the way he has leveled up so far. He had near-All-Star numbers after the break last season (17.6 points on 57.8/44.3/85.6 shooting, 5.5 assists) and will have the confidence boost of suiting up for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer.
With the Lakers ready to up his offensive usage, it's hard to think what could hold the 25-year-old back. Being able to play off of James and Davis will help Reaves' efficiency, but he'll also soak up his time in the spotlight when those veterans need a break or are unavailable.
Gabe Vincent Is L.A.'s Starting, and Closing, Point Guard
Gabe Vincent isn't the highest-paid point guard on the roster. He isn't the highest-profile one, either.
Both of those distinctions land instead with D'Angelo Russell, a former No. 2 pick with an All-Star selection on his resume and a $17.3 million salary headed his way next season.
Vincent, who went undrafted in 2018 and locked into a $10.5 million salary this summer, may not have the same stature, but his skill set looks like a better fit for this roster.
His defense can set a tone with this starting group, and his spot-up shooting could shine next to L.A.'s stars. Russell, meanwhile, might be most helpful as an instant-offense reserve, as he could soak up touches with the second team in ways he never would with the starters.
The real position battle here, though, is which point guard closes games, and again, our crystal ball likes Vincent's chances. He isn't as ball-dominant and is a much more reliable defender, and both of those traits would serve him well as part of the Lakers' closing lineup.
The Light Bulb Finally Clicks for Cam Reddish
While there isn't much beyond crossed fingers and wishful thinking to keep hope alive for Cam Reddish, writing off a toolsy 23-year-old just doesn't seem right.
He may not have earned the benefit of the doubt since being made the 10th overall pick in 2019, but there are reasons he was taken that early. He aces the eye test with size, length and athleticism, and he has shown a few high-level flashes as a disruptive defender, shot-maker and open-court attacker.
Some fans may have trouble holding out hope, but the Lakers believe a leap could still be in the cards.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters:
"I think all the tools are there for Cam. We have an assistant coach on Darvin [Ham]'s staff, Chris Jent, who had Cam when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a member of their staff and had a really good run with him where he had some really meaningful and impactful games in the playoffs where Cam made a difference. I believe in Darvin and his staff to be able to take a guy like that and get him back to playing confident basketball, efficient basketball."
Two seasons ago, the Lakers helped Malik Monk, the No. 11 pick in 2017, get his career on track. Last season, they seemed to be doing the same with Lonnie Walker IV, the No. 18 pick in 2018, before injuries and roster changes reduced his role.
Now that he's in a winning environment, backed by a strong developmental program and removed from the lofty expectations that once hung over him, Reddish might be the next stalled prospect to crack the code in L.A.