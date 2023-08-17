5 NHL Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

1 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been mentioned in trade rumors for a couple of years now, but he remains in Washington.

The speculation has kept rolling along this offseason following a report from Capitals writer Mike Vogel in July that the 31-year-old had requested a move last year.

Kuznetsov finally addressed those reports and told the Hockey on Kinopoisk podcast (h/t Jared Serre of Washington Hockey Now) they "weren't entirely true," but he didn't totally dismiss that it had happened, which means it could still be on the table.

The Capitals have a couple of problems here regarding the Russian and their roster.

For starters, they are pressed to the upper limits of the league's salary cap and have zero flexibility to make in-season moves or add to the roster before the season.

Kuznetsov also accounts for $7.8 million against the cap over the next two years and saw his play take a major step backward this past season.

Looking at his advanced metrics, via Natural Stat Trick, he isn't much of a factor during 5-on-5 play and has become a liability defensively. It's not the best use of salary-cap space for a team that is still trying to remain competitive in the last remaining years of Alex Ovechkin's career when it still has so many other needs.

That contract and those shortcomings would certainly limit the number of potential trade partners, but there are a handful of teams that could make it work. One of the most intriguing might be the Nashville Predators. They have salary-cap flexibility, they still have a need at center even after signing Ryan O'Reilly in free agency, and new general manager Barry Trotz has a history with Kuznetsov after winning the Stanley Cup together in Washington in 2018.

The Predators probably need a full-scale rebuild, but they don't seem ready to go in that direction. Kuznetsov would bring some potential scoring punch in the short term and probably not cost a ton in regards to assets.