AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Welcome to Bleacher Reports live coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on August 16.

This week's show was the special Fight for the Fallen episode, so AEW packed the card with some big matches and moments.

Darby Allin teamed up with Nick Wayne to take on The Gates of Agony, The Bunny faced Britt Baker for a spot at All In, The Gunns battled The Young Bucks, and Jeff Hardy fought Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch.

However, the biggest match on the card was the international title bout between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Wednesday's show.