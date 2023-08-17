Bold Knicks Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, TradesAugust 17, 2023
Bold Knicks Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades
The New York Knicks have kept things mostly quiet during the 2023 NBA offseason.
They signed Donte DiVincenzo, extended Josh Hart and traded away former top pick Obi Toppin, but that was pretty much it for notable moves.
Clearly, they're banking on chemistry and continuity helping them take the next step. Well, that or they're waiting for the right star to shake loose on the trade market, since they're loaded with movable assets.
But they did ink a couple of deals this summer, so let's drum up some bold predictions around the players involved.
Donte DiVincenzo Posts Career Highs in Points and Assists
Donte DiVincenzo might be building toward a breakout.
The veteran combo guard had his 2021 playoff run cut short by an ankle injury that impacted his 2021-22 season, too. So, when he hit the open market last summer, he had to settle for a prove-it pact with the Golden State Warriors to help re-establish his value.
It was mission accomplished on that front, as his play wound up netting him a four-year, $46.9 million deal with New York. But if that campaign was simply about getting things back on track, this one might involve ascending into levels he has never previously reached.
With his defensive intensity sure to endear him to Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau, DiVincenzo has a chance to surpass his career high of 27.5 minutes. If he does that, he'll have a shot at bettering his personal bests in points (10.4) and assists (3.5), too.
He is only 26 years old, so it's conceivable he's still climbing toward his peak.
Josh Hart Gets Most Improved Player Votes
When Josh Hart joined the Knicks—his fourth team in six seasons—at February's trade deadline, he hoped he'd finally found his long-term home.
That dream came true this summer, when he inked a four-year, $80.9 million extension that, when coupled with the player option he picked up for next season, could keep him with the Knicks through the 2027-28 season.
That stability could make him as comfortable as ever, and his confidence could also be on the rise after a summer with Team USA. Anthony Edwards, an All-Star guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, even singled out Hart as being the best player in Team USA's camp, citing his consistency and the fact that he'll "bring that energy every day," per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.
Perhaps the stars are aligning for Hart to level up his game. While he isn't someone who always shows well on the stat sheet, he's had a few eye-opening stretches of late. In 2021-22, he dazzled down the stretch for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 13 outings. Upon this season's deadline deal to New York, he promptly posted a sizzling 58.6/51.9/78.9 shooting slash.
If Hart becomes more assertive on the offensive end, he could take his output up to some impressive places. He is all but guaranteed of getting major minutes—he could even see a slight uptick on the 30 he logged last season if needed to back up Julius Randle with Toppin gone—and he has the skills to take a big enough statistical step forward to say some Most Improved Player award voters.
Jaylen Martin Goes Viral in Mop-Up Duty
Because the 'Bockers didn't do a ton this summer, finding a third player to spotlight was tricky. It's possible (if not probable) that DiVincenzo will be the only newcomer to crack the rotation, as they've otherwise only given out two-way contracts and training camp deals.
Jaylen Martin, an undrafted rookie out of the Overtime Elite, was one of those two-way recepients and is easily the most exciting of the bunch. He has tremendous physical tools—he measured at 6'5" without shoots at the G League Elite Camp with a 6'11" wingspan and 8'5" standing reach—and the Knicks are eager to see what he can do with them.
"We're excited about Jaylen Martin's potential," a Knicks source told Spotrac's Keith Smith. "He's got a lot of work to do, and he'll spend a good amount of time in the G League. But all of the potential is there for him to eventually become a rotation player. He's one of the youngest guys from this draft class, so there's a long runway."
Martin, who was coached in high school by former Knicks point guard Charlie Ward, has too precarious of a path to the rotation to even boldly predict he'll land in it. What he could do, though, is capitalize on some action in blowout games and use his length and athleticism to hammer home some viral highlights.