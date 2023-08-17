Bold Knicks Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

2 of 3

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

When Josh Hart joined the Knicks—his fourth team in six seasons—at February's trade deadline, he hoped he'd finally found his long-term home.

That dream came true this summer, when he inked a four-year, $80.9 million extension that, when coupled with the player option he picked up for next season, could keep him with the Knicks through the 2027-28 season.



That stability could make him as comfortable as ever, and his confidence could also be on the rise after a summer with Team USA. Anthony Edwards, an All-Star guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, even singled out Hart as being the best player in Team USA's camp, citing his consistency and the fact that he'll "bring that energy every day," per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.



Perhaps the stars are aligning for Hart to level up his game. While he isn't someone who always shows well on the stat sheet, he's had a few eye-opening stretches of late. In 2021-22, he dazzled down the stretch for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 13 outings. Upon this season's deadline deal to New York, he promptly posted a sizzling 58.6/51.9/78.9 shooting slash.



If Hart becomes more assertive on the offensive end, he could take his output up to some impressive places. He is all but guaranteed of getting major minutes—he could even see a slight uptick on the 30 he logged last season if needed to back up Julius Randle with Toppin gone—and he has the skills to take a big enough statistical step forward to say some Most Improved Player award voters.

