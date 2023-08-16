Fantasy Football 2023: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

0 of 3

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

That time of year is here again.

Your league commissioner is sliding into your DMs or your inbox asking for dues.

If you're in a keeper league, you need to select your keepers.

And if you're joining a new league, participating in a survivor pool or even just growing bored with your tried-and-true fantasy team name, you need to come up with a new one.

The list that follows includes some of the classic team-based names, player puns including the 2023 rookies (Bijan Robinson, it turns out, is inspired) and names inspired by the absolute deluge of pop culture moments from the past year, from Succession to Barbenheimer to The Bear.

Some of them are obvious picks that every member of your league will get, while others will be appreciated only by those in the know.