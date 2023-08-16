Fantasy Football 2023: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

Fantasy Football 2023: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your LeagueAugust 16, 2023
That time of year is here again.
Your league commissioner is sliding into your DMs or your inbox asking for dues.
If you're in a keeper league, you need to select your keepers.
And if you're joining a new league, participating in a survivor pool or even just growing bored with your tried-and-true fantasy team name, you need to come up with a new one.
The list that follows includes some of the classic team-based names, player puns including the 2023 rookies (Bijan Robinson, it turns out, is inspired) and names inspired by the absolute deluge of pop culture moments from the past year, from Succession to Barbenheimer to The Bear.
Some of them are obvious picks that every member of your league will get, while others will be appreciated only by those in the know.
Team-Inspired Names
12th Man
Air and Water Show
American Eagles
Arlington Heights Bears
Baby, It's SKOLd Outside
Baltimore Blitz
Broad Street Bullies
Broadway Bullies
Carolina in My Mind
Duval Dynasty
Fly Like an Eagle
High-Flying Jet
Horsing Around
It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy
Jungle Fever
Lambeau Leap
Levi's Legends
Lombardi's Legacy
Music City Miracle
Orange Crush
Pack Attack
Patriots Day
Pirate's Booty
Pirate's Plunder
Purple People Eaters
Purple Reign
Raiders Roulette
Remember the Titans
Ram It
Super Bowl Shuffle
Viking Reign
Player-Inspired Names
It's a lot of Bijan Robinson, so enjoy, Falcons Fans!
Adams Bomb
Bed, Bath & Bijan
Bijan Mustard
Breece's Pieces
Bryce Bryce Baby
Charbonnet Sauvignon
GoJoe Burrow
Here's to You, Bijan Robinson
Hotel, Motel, Golladay Inn
Hot Locketts
Howell You Like Them Apples
Father of the McBride
Jake Fromm State Farm
Keke, Do You Love Me?
Knight Fever
London Calling
Love Story (Jordan's Version)
Me and Mahomies
McLaurin F1
Mingo Was His Name-o
O-Bijan Kenobi
O.K. Corral
Olave Garden
Slim Pickens
Super Mariota Brothers
The Bryce is Right
You Tellin' Me a Shrimp Fried This Bryce?
You've Lost That Lovin' Thielen
Zay My Name
Pop Culture–Inspired Names
Anarcho Capitalist Parmigiana
Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers
Barbenheimer
Cat Food Ozymandias
Claire Bear
Come On, Barbie, Let's Go Party
Cousins Dinner
Forks
Grimace Shake
I'm Just Ken
Locked in the Walk-In
Los Alamos
M3GAN's Dance
Meal Fit for a King
Met Gala Bathroom
Met Gala Cockroach
Mojo Dojo Casa House
My Job is Just 'Beach'
Nepo Baby
Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds
Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches
Peter's Special Cheese
Seven Fishes
The Bear
The Eldest Boy
Uncle Jimmy's Frozen Banana
