    Fantasy Football 2023: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Attendees fill out a Fantasy Football Draft Board during a pool party at Sapphire Pool & Day Club on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
      Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

      That time of year is here again.

      Your league commissioner is sliding into your DMs or your inbox asking for dues.

      If you're in a keeper league, you need to select your keepers.

      And if you're joining a new league, participating in a survivor pool or even just growing bored with your tried-and-true fantasy team name, you need to come up with a new one.

      The list that follows includes some of the classic team-based names, player puns including the 2023 rookies (Bijan Robinson, it turns out, is inspired) and names inspired by the absolute deluge of pop culture moments from the past year, from Succession to Barbenheimer to The Bear.

      Some of them are obvious picks that every member of your league will get, while others will be appreciated only by those in the know.

    Team-Inspired Names

      CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 03: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
      Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      12th Man

      Air and Water Show

      American Eagles

      Arlington Heights Bears

      Baby, It's SKOLd Outside

      Baltimore Blitz

      Broad Street Bullies

      Broadway Bullies

      Carolina in My Mind

      Duval Dynasty

      Fly Like an Eagle

      High-Flying Jet

      Horsing Around

      It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy

      Jungle Fever

      Lambeau Leap

      Levi's Legends

      Lombardi's Legacy

      Music City Miracle

      Orange Crush

      Pack Attack

      Patriots Day

      Pirate's Booty

      Pirate's Plunder

      Purple People Eaters

      Purple Reign

      Raiders Roulette

      Remember the Titans

      Ram It

      Super Bowl Shuffle

      Viking Reign

    Player-Inspired Names

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      It's a lot of Bijan Robinson, so enjoy, Falcons Fans!

      Adams Bomb

      Bed, Bath & Bijan

      Bijan Mustard

      Breece's Pieces

      Bryce Bryce Baby

      Charbonnet Sauvignon

      GoJoe Burrow

      Here's to You, Bijan Robinson

      Hotel, Motel, Golladay Inn

      Hot Locketts

      Howell You Like Them Apples

      Father of the McBride

      Jake Fromm State Farm

      Keke, Do You Love Me?

      Knight Fever

      London Calling

      Love Story (Jordan's Version)

      Me and Mahomies

      McLaurin F1

      Mingo Was His Name-o

      O-Bijan Kenobi

      O.K. Corral

      Olave Garden

      Slim Pickens

      Super Mariota Brothers

      The Bryce is Right

      You Tellin' Me a Shrimp Fried This Bryce?

      You've Lost That Lovin' Thielen

      Zay My Name

    Pop Culture–Inspired Names

      LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      Anarcho Capitalist Parmigiana

      Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers

      Barbenheimer

      Cat Food Ozymandias

      Claire Bear

      Come On, Barbie, Let's Go Party

      Cousins Dinner

      Forks

      Grimace Shake

      I'm Just Ken

      Locked in the Walk-In

      Los Alamos

      M3GAN's Dance

      Meal Fit for a King

      Met Gala Bathroom

      Met Gala Cockroach

      Mojo Dojo Casa House

      My Job is Just 'Beach'

      Nepo Baby

      Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds

      Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

      Peter's Special Cheese

      Seven Fishes

      The Bear

      The Eldest Boy

      Uncle Jimmy's Frozen Banana

      X

