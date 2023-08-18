MLB 2023 Award Rankings for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in AL, NL

4 of 6

As far as Baseball Reference (BR) is concerned, this race is effectively over. Cole has a bWAR of 5.1, while no other pitcher (neither AL nor NL) checks in north of 4.0.

But if any Cy Young voters prefer FanGraphs (FG) when gauging the value of a pitcher, it's a much different story. Gausman is leading the AL with an fWAR of 4.3. Minnesota's tandem of Sonny Gray (+10000) and Pablo López (+20000) are at 4.0 and 3.6, respectively. Kirby is tied with López at 3.6. And then Cole is in fifth place at 3.5.

Why the big difference?

Mostly because FG leans heavily on fielding independent pitching, while BR focuses more so on runs allowed. FG takes more of a "How good would the pitcher be with a league-average defense behind him?" approach. BR goes the "How much more productive than a league-average starting pitcher has this starting pitcher actually been?" route.

Both are perfectly valid (and more detailed than I could dream of designing) approaches to assigning value added to a pitcher, but BR loves Cole because he leads the league in innings pitched and darn near leads the league in ERA, whereas FG loves Gausman because he leads the league in xFIP, thanks in large part to much better K and K/BB rates.

However, recent history has shown that Cy Young voters clearly prefer bWAR to fWAR.

Take last year's race for instance. The vote was basically split between Dylan Cease, Alek Manoah and Shohei Ohtani for second, third and fourth place behind unanimous victor Justin Verlander. They were the four league leaders in bWAR, while fWAR was much less enthused with both Cease and Manoah, who each had xFIPs at least 1.3 runs higher than their ERA.

Meanwhile, Gausman had the highest fWAR aside from Verlander, and he got one measly fifth-place vote for Cy Young. (Gausman should get considerably more love this year, though, as he is leading the league in strikeouts.)

Long story short, bWAR and ERA for the win, which makes Cole the overwhelming favorite right now.

And if you're wondering why Gray is all the way down at +10000 despite the second-best bWAR (3.8) and the third-best ERA among qualified AL pitchers (3.04), buddy, so am I.

Gray has allowed more than three runs in just two of his 24 starts, relenting five home runs through 136.1 innings of work. And save for seven games against the Rangers, the Twins have just about the easiest remaining schedule in the majors. Gray could rack up quite a few more quality starts against the likes of Cleveland, Colorado, Oakland and Pittsburgh.

If Cole stays healthy and effective, he's going to win. But of all the possible long-shot bets among these six awards, Gray is the most intriguing.

Félix Bautista was the most intriguing long-shot option when he had a 0.85 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a 17.4 K/9 just 10 days ago. But allowing five earned runs while recording just five outs in a recent series against Houston likely relegated him to fifth place, at best.

And let's not forget about Valdez, who has tossed both a no-hitter and a four-hit shutout this season. He hasn't been quite as consistent in the quality starts department as he was last year, but he does have 15 of them as the undisputed ace of Houston's staff.

