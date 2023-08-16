Lionel Messi's Brilliance Thrills Fans as Inter Miami Beats Philadelphia Union

AP Foto/Chris Szagola

The Lionel Messi takeover continues.

The Argentine superstar continued his magical run in the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, leading the club to a 3-1 semifinal win over powerhouse Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

Messi scored a brilliant goal in the contest, while Josef Martínez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz adding tallies.

Alejandro Bedoya scored the lone goal for Philly.

Before Messi's arrival in the United States, a 4-1 scoreline in this contest wouldn't have raised many eyebrows, though the expectation would have certainly been a Union win. Philly, after all, has the fourth most points in MLS (40) this season, while Miami has the fewest (18).

But Messi is a tide that raises all ships, and the reaction from soccer fans and pundits alike was astonishment yet again at his utter dominance for Inter Miami:

You could argue that Messi didn't have the biggest fingerprint on this particular game, but it's hard to ignore the gravity he holds out on the pitch. Defenders need to know where he is at all time, and it simply creates time and space for his teammates.

His playmaking and ability to join the build-up play as a facilitator means he's always a threat. His presence means Miami is always just one pass, or one marauding run, away from putting the ball in the net.

It helped that Miami were incredibly clinical. They only have five shots in the game, but four were goals. Philly, meanwhile, put up 16 shots but only managed to get four on frame. Miami won the possession battle (53 percent), while the Union held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

But once the game opened up and Miami got moving on the counter, it was lights out. Messi and Co. were simply too clinical in the space afforded to them. The Cinderella story is now heading to the Leagues Cup final, where either Monterrey or Nashville awaits.

Neither will be betting against Inter Miami in that contest. To the team with Messi go the spoils.