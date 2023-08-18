Ranking the Best Feuds for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline WWE Has Yet to Book

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns has conquered many opponents as undisputed WWE universal champion, but several Superstars have yet to receive their rightful shot at the prestigious prize.

The Tribal Chief has made his fair share of enemies throughout his WWE career, specifically during the last three years. Scores have been settled and rivalries have been rekindled, but he's maintained his grasp on the gold throughout it all.

As his historic championship reign has progressed, his title defenses have gradually become more and more infrequent. Following his latest triumph over Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 5, it doesn't appear he has any more matches scheduled for the remainder of 2023.

The Bloodline family infighting has seemingly stalled for now with Jey "quitting" the company and Reigns potentially on hiatus for the foreseeable future. That gives SmackDown a few months to build credible contenders to the champ in time for Royal Rumble season.

It's always possible he pops up again before then, and if so, there is no shortage of stories to tell with him and the handful of stars waiting in the wings to challenge him.