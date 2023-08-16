Predictions for NBA's 1st-Ever In-Season Tournament

3 of 5

Following the conclusion of group play, the six group winners and two wild cards will advance to the knockout round quarterfinals.

These will consist of four, single-elimination games that will still be played in local markets, the last before the tournament heads to Las Vegas. Players on teams that lose in this round will earn $50,000.

Here's where our projected winners (and wild cards) from group play stand:

East: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

East: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

West: Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

West: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

When trying to predict a winner, one has to factor in which teams will be OK with some extra traveling to Las Vegas as well as caring about the prize money from advancing to the next round (at least $100,000 guaranteed).

Boston has the right mix of talent and hunger to beat the Knicks here as it will likely have home-court advantage. This may be the best current core to have not previously won a title together and should be eager to make it back to the NBA Finals in June.

The Celtics take out the Knicks and advance to the Final Four in Vegas.

Milwaukee has the better team on paper, but with a title already under its belt in 2021, an older supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez signing another $150 million worth of contracts this offseason, motivation may be lacking.

The Cavs may not get the Bucks' best effort here and now have the shooting in Max Strus and Georges Niang to place around their stars.

Cleveland moves on to face Boston.

Like with the matchup above, Denver is the better team than New Orleans, but it may not be putting forth the full effort in November after winning the 2023 title with hopes of a repeat.

The Pelicans are talented, deep, (hopefully) healthy and motivated to take down a Nuggets team that is on the mountaintop.

Denver may be more talented overall, but this game will mean more for New Orleans.

Flying to Las Vegas doesn't represent a great deal of traveling for either the Suns or Kings, but the teams are built quite differently.

With all but four players on minimum contracts for Phoenix, most of these Suns have the financial motivation to keep winning. Unfortunately, asking a 35-year-old Kevin Durant to play big minutes and take this tournament seriously may be too much to ask.

The Suns could still be figuring out each other's names at this point after so much offseason roster turnover, while the Kings will run back the same starting five and most of their key bench pieces.

Projected Winners: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings