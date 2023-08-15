Florida Gators to Wear All-Black CFB Uniforms vs. Arkansas in Honor of Veterans, More

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida Gators are known for their brightly colored uniforms, but they surprised fans with a new look on Tuesday.

The Gators unveiled a set of all-black uniforms for the Nov. 4 "Saluting Those Who Serve" game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. According to a press release, the uniforms will be worn in honor of members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders.

This will be the first time in program history that the Gators will wear alternate black uniforms. Per the release, "each player's nameplate on the back of their jersey will display one of five words that are synonymous with the principles embodied by those who serve." Those five terms are Commitment, Courage, Excellence, Honor and Integrity.

"I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don't want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders," Florida head coach Billy Napier said. "We're doing something that's going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we're hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day."

For each ticket purchased for the Nov. 4 matchup, the UAA will donate a ticket to a local military person.

The Gators will open their 2023 season on Aug. 31 in a road game against No. 14 Utah.