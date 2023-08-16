Buying or Burying the Yankees, Giants and 9 Fringe MLB Contenders

0 of 9

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With six weeks and change left in the 2023 regular season, it's clear enough which teams are the year's top contenders. Harder to sort, though, are the contenders on the fringes.

We've nonetheless attempted to do just that with a game of "buy or bury" for nine teams.

These clubs are ostensibly in the race, but they're either on the outside looking in at the playoff pictures in the American League and National League or just plain slumping. In deciding whether to buy or bury them, how well prepared they are for the stretch run and what their remaining schedules look like was considered.

We'll proceed in ascending order of the teams' winning percentages.

Note: All odds and SoS figures (expressed in winning percentage) are from FanGraphs.