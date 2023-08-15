Judgment Day Overkill, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Is a Lemon, More WWE Raw Takes

1 of 4

While The Judgment Day becomes a bigger stable each week in WWE, the company have moved too fast in setting up the group to dominate TV time. Each week, Raw falls into the familiar pattern in which the faction opens and closes the show.



Even in a week when it looked like Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus would main-event, it was again Finn Bálor losing in the final match of the night. This time, Cody Rhodes was his bane rather than Seth Rollins.



Especially on Raw these days, The Prince has become the driving storyteller of The Judgment Day, even taking up more time than Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, but the roster is too talented for every week to end with the same man in the main event.



JD McDonagh has begun to benefit from involving himself with the faction, but he still does not have the prestige to feel worthy of that spot over many names left on the back-burner.



NXT has shown a better path for the group where Dirty Dom continues to be a memorable nuisance, bringing new eyes to the program without overstaying his welcome week-to-week.



It would be nice to see Raw occasionally back off on the Bálor-led action to give the spotlight to exciting stories such as Imperium vs. Alpha Academy, and Shinsuke Nakamura's new heel persona.

While those stories take center stage, the heel stable can evolve, shuffling members and focus. The pieces are in place to make things fresh again with The Judgment Day, but fans will grow tired of the group if this same formula persists before the change comes.