    Alex Collins Dies at 28; Former RB Played 5 NFL Seasons with Ravens, Seahawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 04: Running Back Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, died at 28 years old.

    "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens announced. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

    Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement:

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly."<br><br>Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins. <a href="https://t.co/X5u8va0VFA">pic.twitter.com/X5u8va0VFA</a>

    Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida shared details of the crash involving a motorcycle and car that killed Collins. He was driving a motorcycle and struck the side of an SUV:

    Andy Slater @AndySlater

    Details of the fatal crash which killed former RB Alex Collins. <a href="https://t.co/dgBykahPaO">pic.twitter.com/dgBykahPaO</a>

    Collins played collegiately at Arkansas and entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016.

    He played his first year in Seattle and then suited up for the Ravens during his second and third seasons. His best individual effort from a statistical perspective in the NFL came in 2017 for Baltimore when he ran for 973 yards and six touchdowns while adding 23 catches for 187 yards as a receiver.

    In addition to his impressive play at the time, Collins' Irish dancing celebration made him a fan favorite:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him play—he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it. <a href="https://t.co/lJKX3hEMKN">https://t.co/lJKX3hEMKN</a>

    While Collins didn't play in 2019 because of an injury and three-game suspension stemming from an arrest after a car crash, he returned to the Seahawks and played 14 combined games for the team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

    Both the Seahawks and Arkansas reacted to his death as well:

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    Absolutely heartbroken. <br><br>Prayers are with the Collins family. <a href="https://t.co/ufOLkyT9f6">pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6</a>

    Arkansas Razorback Football @RazorbackFB

    We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… <a href="https://t.co/O1MhthAQer">pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer</a>

    Collins had not appeared in an NFL game since the 2021 campaign, but he played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League this year.

    He finished his NFL career with 1,997 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.