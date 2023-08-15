Alex Collins Dies at 28; Former RB Played 5 NFL Seasons with Ravens, Seahawks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, died at 28 years old.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens announced. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement:

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida shared details of the crash involving a motorcycle and car that killed Collins. He was driving a motorcycle and struck the side of an SUV:

Collins played collegiately at Arkansas and entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016.

He played his first year in Seattle and then suited up for the Ravens during his second and third seasons. His best individual effort from a statistical perspective in the NFL came in 2017 for Baltimore when he ran for 973 yards and six touchdowns while adding 23 catches for 187 yards as a receiver.

In addition to his impressive play at the time, Collins' Irish dancing celebration made him a fan favorite:

While Collins didn't play in 2019 because of an injury and three-game suspension stemming from an arrest after a car crash, he returned to the Seahawks and played 14 combined games for the team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Both the Seahawks and Arkansas reacted to his death as well:

Collins had not appeared in an NFL game since the 2021 campaign, but he played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League this year.

He finished his NFL career with 1,997 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.