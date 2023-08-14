5-Star SF Trentyn Flowers Leaves Louisville for Pro Contract in Australia's NBL

Raymond Boyd

Trentyn Flowers, a 5-star freshman for Louisville, announced on Monday that he was leaving the school to sign with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League.

"This was the toughest decision I've ever made," he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Louisville was my dream college. But I feel like signing in the NBL gives me the best chance to lock in and develop my game. I'm going over there to play point guard, to learn how to run a team, and be a player like LaMelo Ball or Josh Giddey. Adelaide is a place for me to lock in and focus on my game."

Flowers, a 6'8" forward from Charlotte, was considered the No. 23 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, the No. 4 small forward and the top player from the state of North Carolina, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Suffice to say, his departure will be a major loss for Louisville.

It's been a brutal start to head coach Kenny Payne's tenure in Louisville after the team went just 4-28 in his first season last year. Losing Flowers is another hurdle to overcome.

"We're certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing," Payne said in part. "We fully believe in the University of Louisville's ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball—and we're confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors."

But Flowers told ESPN that Adelaide wants him to serve as the primary creator for the team, an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"They want me to come in and run the team," he said. "Adelaide is fully bought into me being the player and person I am. When things align like that, it's a recipe for success. I grew up playing point guard, it's my natural position and something I'm very comfortable with."

The Australian route isn't an unfamiliar one for many prospects, with the aforementioned Ball and Giddey playing in the NBL before hitting the NBA alongside Terrance Ferguson and Ousmane Dieng, among others.

This year alone, the NBL has added a number of potential future NBA prospects, including Alex Sarr, A.J. Johnson, Bobi Klintman, Mantas Rubstavicius and Rocco Zikarsky.