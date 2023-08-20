Every NBA Team's Best New Weapon for 2023-24 Season

0 of 30

Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

If you ever need a little fuel to get through the dog days of the NBA summer, just allow yourself a healthy indulgence of offseason optimism.



During this time of clean slates and fresh starts, imaginations can run wild over what the near-future may hold. Since no team is running back the exact same roster, every fan base has at least one new addition to which they can attach unbridled excitement.



Who are these new sources of inspiration? Well, it's funny you should ask, since the reason we're here is to spotlight the best weapon each club added for the 2023-24 campaign.

