Start, Bench or G League? Predictions for Every 2023 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick

0 of 30

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The majority of NBA rookies project to play meaningful roles in 2023-24.

Some of the top picks should instantly become featured scorers in their rotations. More will start after landing in favorable situations.

The majority will come off the bench and provide speciality skills or traits. And a handful will spend most of the season in the G League, whether due to their team's deep rotation or a need to build up their confidence, bodies or skill levels.

Here, we've predicted how each 2023 first-round pick will spend the majority of his rookie season: as a starter, bench player or G Leaguer.