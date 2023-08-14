WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

0 of 0

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 14.

After being bumped from SummerSlam, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus finally had their big showdown this week, but this time, Zoey Stark was banned from ringside.

We also saw Shinsuke Nakamura address his attack on Seth Rollins from last week's show, as well as more buildup for the upcoming Payback pay-per-view on September 2.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.