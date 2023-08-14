NBA Rumors: Former Celtic Tacko Fall Lands Contract with China's Nanjing Team

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA big man Tacko Fall spent the 2022-23 season playing in China, and he enjoyed it so much that he's set to return this year.

Fall told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he has signed a deal with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association. He played for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers last year on a one-year contract.

After starring at UCF for four years, Fall went undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Boston Celtics. He spent two years in the organization before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22. He spent the majority of his time in the G League during his three NBA seasons.

The 27-year-old made more of an impact in his first year in China, averaging 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 33 games for the Flying Tigers

"I think it pushed me out of my comfort zone a lot," Fall said when Charania asked how playing in China made him a better player. "Playing in the league, I was always trying to make my mark, trying to earn minutes, my first couple of years trying to earn a spot. ... Then you go to China and you're like the main guy, everything's focused on you. So it really made me step into being more of a leader, getting out of my comfort zone of doing things I didn't know I could do."