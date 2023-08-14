Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

AP Photo/John Locher

The Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game unfolded on Sunday, and they came away with a 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.



While there weren't a ton of projected starters in the lineup—possibly because they already faced San Francisco in joint practices—and the result doesn't matter, this was an important game for Las Vegas.



The Raiders are beginning their latest rebuild in earnest in 2023, and they head into the season with a few key positions unsettled. Winning may not be the ultimate goal this season, but Las Vegas wants to build a solid foundation for the future.



Below, we'll examine three important position battles and what they could mean for the Raiders 2023 season and beyond. We'll also make a few predictions, based on factors like recent performance, player potential and any relevant recent buzz.

