Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game unfolded on Sunday, and they came away with a 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
While there weren't a ton of projected starters in the lineup—possibly because they already faced San Francisco in joint practices—and the result doesn't matter, this was an important game for Las Vegas.
The Raiders are beginning their latest rebuild in earnest in 2023, and they head into the season with a few key positions unsettled. Winning may not be the ultimate goal this season, but Las Vegas wants to build a solid foundation for the future.
Below, we'll examine three important position battles and what they could mean for the Raiders 2023 season and beyond. We'll also make a few predictions, based on factors like recent performance, player potential and any relevant recent buzz.
Backup Quarterback
Though quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't play in the team's preseason opener, he had recovered enough from last year's foot injury to open training camp with the team. That's the good news.
The problematic news is that Garoppolo still has a significant injury history that cannot be ignored. The 31-year-old has played a full season only once and has missed 18 games over the past three seasons.
That's why Las Vegas' competition for QB2 is extremely important. There's a very real chance that journeyman Brian Hoyer, Chase Garbers or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start games in 2023.
Heading into camp, Hoyer appeared to be the favorite for the backup role. He played under Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots and knows his offense well.
On paper, Hoyer may still emerge as QB2 because of his experience and ability to step into the offense if needed in-game. However, O'Connell showed a lot during the preseason opener, and the prediction here is that if Garoppolo misses time, O'Connell will get the start over Hoyer, given time to prepare.
O'Connell looked more than comfortable in McDaniels' system, leading the Raiders to 27 points and finishing 5-of-18 for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Hoyer will be the backup on gamedays, but O'Connell will be the true QB2 in Las Vegas.
Predicted Winner: Hoyer (but really, O'Connell)
Running Back
There really shouldn't be a competition at running back in Las Vegas. The Raiders have the league's reigning rushing (and scrimmage-yard) leader in Josh Jacobs, and he should be the unquestioned starter heading into 2023.
However, Las Vegas gave Jacobs the franchise tag, he's unhappy about not receiving a long-term deal, and the two-time Pro Bowler hasn't reported to camp or signed his tender.
With Jacobs' immediate future murky at best, the Raiders are evaluating other options. They include second-year back Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown and the recently-added Damien Williams.
"Damien's a guy we worked out earlier in training camp who was in shape. He's had a productive career, he's a good football player, he's smart, he's tough. So, we were interested in him honestly before that," McDaniels' said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.
While the Raiders may be high on their latest addition, White made a strong case for himself against the 49ers. He rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries and powered through the San Francisco defensive line for a one-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
The Raiders used a fourth-round pick on White for a reason. Expect him to get the start in Week 1 if Jacobs remains absent.
Predicted winner: White
Cornerback
With the recent addition of Marcus Peters, the Raiders should have two of their top three cornerback positions filled. Peters is a former Pro Bowler, and Las Vegas has a dependable slot option in Nate Hobbs.
There is a battle brewing for the second perimeter role, though, and free-agent additions like Duke Shelley, David Long Jr. and Brandon Facyson are involved.
However, rookie fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett could slide into the starting role opposite Peters. He's flashed in training camp, and earned praise from McDaniels along the way.
"Just a competitive guy, good leader, quiet at times when he's really paying attention," McDaniels said, per Ray Aspuria of SBNation.
"The kid has looked the part in practice against anyone he's lined up against," Jesse Merrick of KSNV 3 tweeted.
While Bennett didn't do anything special against the 49ers (one tackle), he didn't have any glaringly negative plays either—like Shelley's dropped interception that resulted in a 49ers touchdown.
If the Raiders were eyeing the playoffs in 2023, they might give an experienced vet the starting nod. However, they're for the future, and it's time to start getting Bennett his own experience.
Predicted Winner: Bennett