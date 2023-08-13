Mark Zuckerberg: Elon Musk 'Isn't Serious' About Fight, So It's 'Time to Move On'

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia

The fight that nobody ever expected to actually happen... is in fact not happening.

Mark Zuckerberg announced Sunday on Threads that, despite what he described as his best efforts, he will not be fighting Elon Musk at this point:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Consider that statement the equivalent of Zuckerberg waving his arms like wings while making chicken noises in the general direction of Musk. Where are the Bluths when you need them?

Despite the two trading barbs and pantomiming as though they might actually fight, it never seemed likely that the two prominent tech bros would actually risk embarrassment in the ring. People may pay to watch YouTubers take on B-list celebrities and washed-up MMA fighters in boxing matches, but Zuckerberg and Musk have much more to lose and far less to gain by looking silly in the ring.

Still, it would have been fun to watch. Oh well.