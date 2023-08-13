Report: Kylian Mbappé, PSG Discuss Contract Extension amid Transfer Rumours

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Kylian Mbappé may not be leaving the French capital this summer after all.

The French phenom "is in talks to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the club are now confident he is staying," according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain had "positive talks" on Saturday and the former Golden Boot winner "committed himself to PSG and promised not to leave on a free transfer when his contract ends next year," Laurens added.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi informed the team of Mbappé's commitment and he was reinstated with the first team, returning to training on Sunday.

Mbappé had been away from PSG for weeks amid a standoff with the club because he wanted to leave Paris on a free transfer in 2024 and not renew his contract through 2025. PSG made it clear to the Frenchman that it would sell him this summer if he did not extend his contract.

"Kylian must decide in a week or two at the most," Al-Khelaifi told reporters last month. "If he doesn't sign a new contract, we will sell him. It's not negotiable."

PSG kept Mbappé out of their preseason tour of Asia amid the stalemate and he also missed Saturday's Ligue 1 opener, a 0-0 draw against FC Lorient, though he was in attendance at the Parc des Princes to watch the match.

Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain went through a similar saga a little more than one year ago when he explored a move away from the club before snubbing Real Madrid and deciding to return to the Parisians on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a third year.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the best soccer players in the world, and his return to PSG this season will be much welcomed with Neymar seeking a move away from the club. The Brazilian is "close" to agreeing to a contract with Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, Laurens reported Sunday.

Mbappé will return to a new-look roster with the additions of Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona and Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica, in addition to the departure of Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

PSG will be back in action on Saturday against Toulouse looking for their first win of the season.