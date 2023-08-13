X

    WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Bloodline Not Scheduled for SmackDown After Jey Uso Quit

    Doric SamAugust 13, 2023

    Roman Reigns greets the fans ahead of his match during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

    After Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world by declaring he "quit" WWE during Friday's episode of SmackDown Live, it appears there won't be a resolution to the ongoing storyline this week.

    According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, none of the members of The Bloodline are expected to be on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

    "The word backstage at Smackdown was that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week's taping in Toronto, so unless they pre-taped a segment, don't expect a lot of storyline being furthered for the Bloodline next week. Roman Reigns was never slated for next week," Johnson stated (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News).

    WWE @WWE

    After laying out both <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERomanReigns</a> and Jimmy <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEUsos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEUsos</a>, Jey Uso declares he's out of WWE. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/5i80bYNlKa">pic.twitter.com/5i80bYNlKa</a>

    The Bloodline was the most dominant force in WWE for the past few years, and the storyline between Reigns and his cousins The Usos and Sikoa was universally acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

    However, the faction is now in disarray after Jimmy Uso interfered in the Tribal Combat match between Reigns and Jey Uso at the SummerSlam premium live event, costing his twin brother the championship.

    While it appears the storyline won't have a development this week, it will be interesting to see where The Bloodline goes from here.

