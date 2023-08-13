WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Bloodline Not Scheduled for SmackDown After Jey Uso Quit

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

After Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world by declaring he "quit" WWE during Friday's episode of SmackDown Live, it appears there won't be a resolution to the ongoing storyline this week.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, none of the members of The Bloodline are expected to be on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"The word backstage at Smackdown was that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week's taping in Toronto, so unless they pre-taped a segment, don't expect a lot of storyline being furthered for the Bloodline next week. Roman Reigns was never slated for next week," Johnson stated (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News).

The Bloodline was the most dominant force in WWE for the past few years, and the storyline between Reigns and his cousins The Usos and Sikoa was universally acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

However, the faction is now in disarray after Jimmy Uso interfered in the Tribal Combat match between Reigns and Jey Uso at the SummerSlam premium live event, costing his twin brother the championship.

While it appears the storyline won't have a development this week, it will be interesting to see where The Bloodline goes from here.

