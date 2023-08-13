Gunther, Becky Lynch, and Top Picks to Win 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

0 of 6

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

With just five months left in 2023, WWE Royal Rumble is approaching faster than viewers would think.

The annual event kicks off the road to WrestleMania and puts two superstars on the path toward immortality. Even more, this is the period when the company starts to wrap up its biggest storylines from the following year.

One would have to assume the man who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns will emerge to stake his claim to a title shot and a spot in the main event of The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment. Meanwhile, another woman will create a career moment en route to the two-night event.

So, who will it be? It may seem too early to predict the outcome of the 2024 men's and women's Royal Rumble match, but these are our top picks to win both. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know who you would like to win them.