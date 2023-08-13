Gunther, Becky Lynch, and Top Picks to Win 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Gunther, Becky Lynch, and Top Picks to Win 2024 WWE Royal Rumble MatchesAugust 13, 2023
With just five months left in 2023, WWE Royal Rumble is approaching faster than viewers would think.
The annual event kicks off the road to WrestleMania and puts two superstars on the path toward immortality. Even more, this is the period when the company starts to wrap up its biggest storylines from the following year.
One would have to assume the man who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns will emerge to stake his claim to a title shot and a spot in the main event of The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment. Meanwhile, another woman will create a career moment en route to the two-night event.
So, who will it be? It may seem too early to predict the outcome of the 2024 men's and women's Royal Rumble match, but these are our top picks to win both. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know who you would like to win them.
Shayna Baszler
This may be a dark horse pick, but Shayna Baszler should get a massive push following her win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.
The former MMA fighter's return to WWE was as well-received as her rookie year, but her longtime friend did hand her the most decisive loss of her pro wrestling career. That kind of win should mean something.
It's an accolade that comes with enough bragging rights to carry her into next year. Winning the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match would be an excellent way to continue to present her as a threat and remind fans why she dominated NXT for so long.
The Queen of Spades also has a history with Iyo Sky, so we know that they could deliver an outstanding match at WrestleMania 40.
LA Knight
LA Knight is undeniably one of the hottest stars in pro wrestling. His catchphrases are incredibly popular, his kavorka is working, and the fans are ready to see him move up the card.
Yes, we published an article stating why he wasn't an ideal pick to win this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, WWE has the remainder of the year to mold him into a convincing challenger for the world title.
Knight has popularity and top-selling merchandise, but he needs to get some significant wins under his belt. The Megastar has to take part in some notable feuds. His confrontation with The Miz on the latest episode of Raw was a step in the right direction, and there's enough time to do even more with him before January.
Kairi Sane
After a brief return to Stardom in Japan, Kairi Sane will reportedly re-sign with WWE later this year.
The Japanese star announced that she plans to go on indefinite hiatus after she finishes her remaining dates in September. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that she could start with WWE in November.
This news immediately makes Sane an early prediction for one of the surprise entrants in the women's Royal Rumble match. If The Pirate Princess does return on such a big stage, she should go on to win and challenge her close friend, Iyo Sky, at WrestleMania 40.
The former tag team partners didn't interact much after she left NXT to form the Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. There is still so much potential to recreate some of the magic from their rivalry from Stardom.
The Empress of Tomorrow could also make an interesting opponent. The two were fantastic during the pandemic and it's a shame that they didn't wrap up Sane's time with the company with a singles match for the Raw women's title after they teased it.
Cody Rhodes
Although Cody Rhodes was unable to achieve his goal at WrestleMania 39, he has to be a top pick to win the men's Royal Rumble match again.
His loss to Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the most divisive moments of 2023. Nevertheless, most fans would agree that he still has the best chance of defeating The Tribal Chief.
It's still unclear how he will re-enter the title picture because the two are on separate brands. To that end, it will be hard to duplicate his ascent from January after he recovered from his shoulder injury.
Still, The American Nightmare will have to overcome the odds and defeat Reigns to finish the story. Winning the men's Royal Rumble match for a second year in a row is the easiest way to get him back on track.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch should be the first woman to become a two-time Royal Rumble winner.
The Man is the best choice to win the upcoming match in 2024 because she has star power, and her journey back to the title picture is intriguing. For these reasons, Lynch stood out among the participants in this year's women's Money in the Bank match.
Unfortunately, the odds were stacked against her as she feuded with four of the other participants. Nonetheless, this still sets the table for her to become a favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match next year.
She and Rhea Ripley had an electric staredown on the Dec. 7, 2022 episode of Raw. They would provide a marquee match for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Gunther
This year, Gunther was one elimination away from winning the men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39.
His record-breaking performance as one of the final two participants was one of the highlights of the night. So, it's not out of the realm of possibility for The Ring General to avenge this loss in 2024.
The Austrian wrestler has been a dominant champion, and WWE is seemingly grooming him for a run as a main eventer. His matches are tremendous, and his character work has made him one of the best villains on the rosters.
When he eventually loses the Intercontinental championship, Gunther seems destined to challenge for the world title. Don't be surprised if he wins the Rumble and sets his sights on Seth Rollins next year.