Basketball Hall of Fame 2023: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, served as the hub of basketball on Saturday with the class of 2023's induction ceremony.

This year's class features some of the sport's most notable game-changers both on the court and behind the bench with five players and six coaches being enshrined, in addition to the 1976 U.S. Olympic women's team.

The class of 2023 is highlighted by the long-time face of the Miami Heat, the big man that delivered the Dallas Mavericks their first-ever NBA title in 2011, the winningest head coach in NBA history and a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Here's a recap of the ceremony, along with speeches, highlights and reaction.

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

While Dwyane Wade is most known for his time with the Heat, he also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers during his 16-year career that spanned 2003-19 after being selected fifth overall by Miami in the 2003 draft.

Wade is widely considered one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history after averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists during his career while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from deep.

The 41-year-old is a three-time NBA champion, 2006 NBA Finals MVP, 2008-08 scoring champion, 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and an Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

Wade was inducted into the Hall of Fame by four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson.

Wade's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks after being selected by the franchise ninth overall in the 1998 draft.

Nowitzki, who is sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, is perhaps the greatest Maverick of all time after delivering the franchise its first—and only—NBA title in 2011 alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

The 45-year-old finished his legendary career averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep.

In addition to being an NBA champion, he is a 2010-11 finals MVP, 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and 2006-07 MVP.

Nowitzki was presented by Kidd and Steve Nash.

Nowitzki's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs

Tony Parker spent 17 of his 18 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before ending his career with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19.

The 41-year-old was a part of the Spurs organization to claim four NBA titles under head coach Gregg Popovich between 1999-2007. He was also the 2006-07 finals MVP, a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and led France to four Eurobasket medals, including one gold.

Parker ended his career averaging 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.

The Spurs legend was presented by former teammates and Hall of Famers Manu Ginóbili and Tim Duncan.

Parker's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

Pau Gasol only spent seven of his 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is most remembered for his time with the Purple and Gold.

The 43-year-old won two NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 alongside Kobe Bryant, and he was a six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He also led Spain to three Olympic medals—two silver and one bronze.

In addition to playing for the Lakers, Gasol also suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. He finished his career averaging 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.

Gasol was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Toni Kukoč.

A significant portion of Gasol's hall of fame speech honored Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Gasol's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

Becky Hammon, WNBA

Becky Hammon spent 16 seasons in the WNBA from 1999-2014, playing for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars after going undrafted out of Colorado State, where she was a three-time All-American.

The 46-year-old never won a WNBA title as a player, but she was a six-time All-Star and an Olympic medalist. She averaged 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists during her career while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep.

After retiring from the WNBA after the 2014 season, she became a trailblazer in the NBA as an assistant coach before taking on a head coaching job with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which she led to a championship in her first season at the helm in 2022.

Hammon was presented by WNBA legends Sheryl Swoopes and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Hammon's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich's Hall of Fame resumé speaks for itself.

The 74-year-old began his NBA coaching career as an assistant for the Spurs from 1988-1992 before serving as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors from 1992-94. He returned as head coach of the Spurs in 1995 and has been at the helm ever since.

Popovich has led the Spurs franchise to five NBA titles in part thanks to a legendary roster that included Parker and Ginóbili, who won four titles in San Antonio, and Duncan, who was a member of all five title-winning squads.

Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history, having posted a 1,366-761 record in his 28 seasons as head coach of the Spurs and is a three-time NBA Coach of the Year. He has also won a gold medal as head coach of Team USA.

Additionally, the longtime Spurs coach has a legendary coaching tree that includes Hammon, Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka, Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams, Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers and Mike Brown.

Popovich was presented by some of the best players he has ever coached in Ginóbili, Parker, Duncan and David Robinson.

Popovich's full Hall of Fame speech is available to watch below:

College Basketball Inductees

Five college basketball head coaches were also enshrined into the Hall of Fame, including Gene Bass (Three Rivers Community College), Gary Blair (Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas, Texas A&M), David Hixon (Amherst College), Gene Keady (Hutchinson JC, Western Kentucky, Purdue) and Jim Valvano (Johns Hopkins, Bucknell, Iona, NC State).

Valvano is perhaps the most notable on the list, winning an NCAA championship with NC State in 1983 and leading the team to a pair of Elite Eight appearances in 1985 and 1986. He was also named the ACC Coach of the Year in 1988-89 after leading the Wolfpack to a 22-9 record.

1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team

The 1976 U.S. women's Olympic team was one of just six teams to participate in the Olympics' first-ever offering of women's basketball. They were joined by Bulgaria, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Japan and the Soviet Union.

The 1976 roster includes:

Cindy Brogdon, Forward

Nancy Dunkle, Forward



Lusia Harris, Center



Patricia Head Summitt, Forward



Charlotte Lewis, Center



Nancy Lieberman, Guard



Gail Marquis, Forward



Ann Meyers, Guard



Mary Anne O'Connor, Forward



Patricia Roberts, Forward



Susan Rojcewicz, Guard



Juliene Simpson, Guard



Billie Moore, Coach



The U.S. women claimed the silver medal with a win over Czechoslovakia at the Montreal Summer Games.