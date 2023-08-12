X

    Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 12, 2023

    England's forward #23 Alessia Russo celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Colombia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 12, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)
    DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

    England needed a come-from-behind win to secure its third consecutive semifinal appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

    Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo answered the opener from Colombia's Leidy Santos to win 2-1 and set up a semifinal clash with co-host Australia.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ENGLAND ADVANCES TO THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD SEMIFINALS AND WILL FACE AUSTRALIA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/ULHTMAtyL5">pic.twitter.com/ULHTMAtyL5</a>

    Lionesses @Lionesses

    MASSIVE WIN.<br><br>Your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a> are through to the last four! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/Lhrr6j3i1u">pic.twitter.com/Lhrr6j3i1u</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ENGLAND REACH THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT TIME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/9bhPI7f513">pic.twitter.com/9bhPI7f513</a>

    Gary Lineker @GaryLineker

    Victory again for <a href="https://twitter.com/Lionesses?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lionesses</a> and they're through to the semifinals. This is a side that knows how to win. Marvellous! 👏🏻👏🏻

    England trailed for just eight minutes against the surprise quarterfinalist. Hemp took advantage of a goalkeeping error in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to level the contest.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THE LIONESSES HAVE LEVELED IT THANKS TO LAUREN HEMP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/ThoojPDhAl">pic.twitter.com/ThoojPDhAl</a>

    LiveScore @livescore

    Colombia's lead didn't last long! ⚡️<br><br>Lauren Hemp hits straight back for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/dwprZ2HYiF">pic.twitter.com/dwprZ2HYiF</a>

    90min @90min_Football

    Lauren Hemp pokes home a scrappy goal on the stroke of half-time to draw England level after just seven minutes! 😅 <a href="https://t.co/FZ91eRwhfg">pic.twitter.com/FZ91eRwhfg</a>

    Russo produced the game-winning goal from the right side of the penalty area in the 63rd minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    "RUSSOOOOOO" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/7E4N2A0ZE2">pic.twitter.com/7E4N2A0ZE2</a>

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    England have had 3+ players score multiple goals at a single Women's World Cup tournament for just the second time:<br><br>2015<br><br>◎ Fara Williams<br>◎ Lucy Bronze<br>◎ Karen Carney <br><br>2023<br><br>◉ Lauren James <br>◉ Lauren Hemp <br>◉ Alessia Russo<br><br>🦁🦁🦁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/MTDZbod7r9">pic.twitter.com/MTDZbod7r9</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    6 - Across the 2022 Women's Euros and 2023 World Cup, only Alexandra Popp (10) has more goals than Alessia Russo (6). Occasion. <a href="https://t.co/7WLbbV8CTW">pic.twitter.com/7WLbbV8CTW</a>

    Shanna Crossman🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @anna_awfc

    This is why Arsenal pays Alessia Russo the big bucks 💰🤑💰

    Flo Lloyd-Hughes @FloydTweet

    That's a silly goal though. Wow. Alessia Russo

    England needed a response after Santos put Colombia ahead in the 44th minute on an incredible effort that beat the leaping Mary Earps.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY FROM LEICY SANTOS 🇨🇴 <a href="https://t.co/ktL77HpNwh">pic.twitter.com/ktL77HpNwh</a>

    Tony Tannous @TonyTannousTRBA

    Wild scenes at the Estadio Olimpico Sydney as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COL</a> take the lead through Leicy Santos <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGCOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGCOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZKyz2R51nu">pic.twitter.com/ZKyz2R51nu</a>

    Colombia could not fend off the England comeback and its dream run in Australia and New Zealand ended in the final eight.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    COLOMBIA BOW OUT OF WORLD CUP 🇨🇴 One of the most inspirational stories of this tournament, Las Cafeteras fall to England in the quarterfinals. They have created memories of joy, wonder and belief throughout their nation, and given Colombian boys and girls reason to dream. 💛 <a href="https://t.co/MKT1tkOt3a">pic.twitter.com/MKT1tkOt3a</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    England survives. Heck of an effort from Colombia.<br><br>World Cup semifinals are set:<br><br>Australia vs. England<br><br>Spain vs. Sweden

    England will play co-host Australia in Sydney on Wednesday for a spot in the Women's World Cup final. Spain and Sweden play on Tuesday in Auckland in the other semifinal.

    ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ

    Australia vs England with a spot in the Women's World Cup final on the line!?<br><br>It does not get any bigger than this.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/DHqyYmi0J1">pic.twitter.com/DHqyYmi0J1</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Spain vs. Sweden<br>Australia vs. England<br><br>THE SEMIFINALS ARE SET ​​🔥 <a href="https://t.co/AWmPQU28ck">pic.twitter.com/AWmPQU28ck</a>