Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

England needed a come-from-behind win to secure its third consecutive semifinal appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo answered the opener from Colombia's Leidy Santos to win 2-1 and set up a semifinal clash with co-host Australia.

England trailed for just eight minutes against the surprise quarterfinalist. Hemp took advantage of a goalkeeping error in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to level the contest.

Russo produced the game-winning goal from the right side of the penalty area in the 63rd minute.

England needed a response after Santos put Colombia ahead in the 44th minute on an incredible effort that beat the leaping Mary Earps.

Colombia could not fend off the England comeback and its dream run in Australia and New Zealand ended in the final eight.

England will play co-host Australia in Sydney on Wednesday for a spot in the Women's World Cup final. Spain and Sweden play on Tuesday in Auckland in the other semifinal.