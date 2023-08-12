Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 12, 2023
England needed a come-from-behind win to secure its third consecutive semifinal appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo answered the opener from Colombia's Leidy Santos to win 2-1 and set up a semifinal clash with co-host Australia.
England trailed for just eight minutes against the surprise quarterfinalist. Hemp took advantage of a goalkeeping error in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to level the contest.
Russo produced the game-winning goal from the right side of the penalty area in the 63rd minute.
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
England have had 3+ players score multiple goals at a single Women's World Cup tournament for just the second time:<br><br>2015<br><br>◎ Fara Williams<br>◎ Lucy Bronze<br>◎ Karen Carney <br><br>2023<br><br>◉ Lauren James <br>◉ Lauren Hemp <br>◉ Alessia Russo<br><br>🦁🦁🦁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/MTDZbod7r9">pic.twitter.com/MTDZbod7r9</a>
England needed a response after Santos put Colombia ahead in the 44th minute on an incredible effort that beat the leaping Mary Earps.
Tony Tannous @TonyTannousTRBA
Wild scenes at the Estadio Olimpico Sydney as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COL</a> take the lead through Leicy Santos <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGCOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGCOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZKyz2R51nu">pic.twitter.com/ZKyz2R51nu</a>
Colombia could not fend off the England comeback and its dream run in Australia and New Zealand ended in the final eight.
Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers
COLOMBIA BOW OUT OF WORLD CUP 🇨🇴 One of the most inspirational stories of this tournament, Las Cafeteras fall to England in the quarterfinals. They have created memories of joy, wonder and belief throughout their nation, and given Colombian boys and girls reason to dream. 💛 <a href="https://t.co/MKT1tkOt3a">pic.twitter.com/MKT1tkOt3a</a>
England will play co-host Australia in Sydney on Wednesday for a spot in the Women's World Cup final. Spain and Sweden play on Tuesday in Auckland in the other semifinal.
ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ
Australia vs England with a spot in the Women's World Cup final on the line!?<br><br>It does not get any bigger than this.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/DHqyYmi0J1">pic.twitter.com/DHqyYmi0J1</a>