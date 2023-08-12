Harry Kane Completes Bayern Munich Transfer, Posts Video Message to Tottenham Fans

Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane is officially a member of Bayern Munich after his transfer from Tottenham was finalized.

The Reds posted a video on social media formally welcoming the 30-year-old to the club.

Kane posted a video of his own on the social-media platform, saying thank you and goodbye to Tottenham fans after spending 14 years with the club.

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian reported Thursday that Tottenham accepted a bid of around $110 million from Bayern for Kane.

There was some initial skepticism Kane would agree to the transfer. Sky Sports News reported it was "increasingly likely" he would stay with Spurs.

Bayern does present Kane with an opportunity to win at a level he hasn't been able to thus far. The club has won a total of 33 Bundesliga titles, including 11 straight dating back to the 2012-13 season.

The Bavarians have also made it to the knockout stage in the Champions League in each of the past four seasons, including their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019-20 final.

Spurs have finished outside the top three in the Premier League standings 11 times in 14 seasons since 2009-10. Their best result with Kane was a runner-up finish in 2016-17.

Kane could make his debut as soon as today as Bayern take on RB Leipzig on Saturday at Allianz Arena in the DFL-Super Cup final. A win would give Kane his first trophy at club level.