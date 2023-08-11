Video: Joe Burrow Runs, Throws Before Bengals' Game vs. Packers amid Injury Rehab

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow's rehab from a calf strain appears to be going well.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was seen running and throwing during warmups ahead of a preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Friday at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow injured his calf during a training camp practice on July 27 and was carted off the field after being unable to put any pressure on his leg. He made his first appearance at practice since suffering the ailment on Thursday and was seen wearing a compression sleeve on the injured leg.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters this week that there is still no timeline for Burrow's return to the field.

"The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks," he said.

It's unclear if Burrow will be ready for Week 1, and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told FanDuel TV's Kay Adams this week that he just wants the quarterback to be fully healthy before he returns to the field.

"I want Joe to be his healthiest when it's time to play, when it's time to matter," Chase said. "I don't want him out there false-stepping and not 100 percent… I never really told him stay out until Week 5. It was just me saying take as much time as you need. Same thing with me last year, I missed an extra game to make sure my hip was fully healed."

If Burrow isn't ready for Week 1, Trevor Siemian would be in line to get the start, but it's probably too early to begin questioning Burrow's status.