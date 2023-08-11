Knicks' Jalen Brunson Calls Mavs' Luka Dončić 'My Brother' Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

One year after leaving the Dallas Mavericks to join the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson still has a very high opinion of Luka Dončić.

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Brunson called Dončić his "brother" as the two prepare to potentially square off on Saturday when Team USA takes on Slovenia in a warm-up game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

"That's my brother. We got drafted together. I've been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He's gotten better and better each year to the point where he's a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it's always been special. I've got nothing but love for him."

Dallas' 2018 draft class looks like one of the best for any team in recent memory, though the club isn't benefiting from all of its picks. Dončić was the No. 3 pick to the Atlanta Hawks, who traded his rights to the Mavericks for No. 5 pick Trae Young.

Brunson was the Mavs' second pick at No. 33 overall. He developed into a terrific second option during his four years with the team, including averaging 16.3 points per game on 50.2 percent shooting in 79 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since winning the NBA title during the 2010-11 season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted in April 2022 the Mavs could have signed Brunson to a four-year, $55.5 million extension before the start of the season, but they "didn't offer it then, nor did they engage in negotiations with Brunson's representatives."

The decision wound up backfiring on Dallas, which saw Brunson leave to sign a $104 million deal with the Knicks as a free agent last summer. He developed into a true No. 1 option, averaging a career-high 24.0 points on 41.6 percent three-point shooting and 6.2 assists per game.

During New York's postseason run, Brunson put up at least 30 points four times in 11 games.

The Mavericks had to part ways with key depth pieces Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to acquire Kyrie Irving to have a high-level second option behind Dončić.

In addition to the trade package they sent to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving, Dallas signed him to a three-year, $120 million deal as a free agent to avoid losing him.

Despite their midseason acquisition of Irving, the Mavericks lost 18 of their final 25 games to finish 38-44 and miss the playoffs for the first time since the rookie season for Dončić and Brunson.

Brunson and Team USA will take on Dončić and Slovenia at Palacio de Deportes Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.