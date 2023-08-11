Jalen Brunson Talks Donovan Mitchell, Knicks Rumors amid Cavs Star's Contract Buzz

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell could be on the move if he and the Cleveland Cavaliers can't come to terms on a contract extension, and the New York Knicks continue to be mentioned as a potential suitor.

With rumors swirling, Knicks star Jalen Brunson discussed the Mitchell situation with The Athletic's Joe Vardon:

"It's impossible not to see things—rumors and all the stuff that comes up on Twitter and all that stuff every single day is always on TV. There's always possibilities when you hear about that stuff. Donovan is a good friend of mine for a while. We were in the same high school class, our relationship goes back a long way. I think right now, I'm more than happy with my guys, and I love my teammates."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported July 31 on NBA Today that Mitchell and the Cavaliers will reach a "pressure point" next year when he's entering the final year of his contract before a player option in 2025-26.

Considering Mitchell is from New York and one of his closest friends in Brunson plays for the Knicks, rumors about a possible union between the two under Tom Thibodeau will likely only grow stronger.

Mitchell, who averaged 28.3 points last season, would be a tremendous addition for a Knicks team that has been on the outside looking in when it comes to the top teams in the Eastern Conference. New York is right on the cusp, but it's lacking the extra piece to get it over the hump.