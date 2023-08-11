Austin Reaves Doesn't Think LeBron James Cares Wembanyama Is Best Prospect Since 2003

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ever since Victor Wembanyama entered the radar of NBA enthusiasts, he has been compared to LeBron James.

The French teenager went to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and has been referred to as a generational prospect in the same vein as LeBron James when he was viewed in the same light in 2003.

While this could be a source of déjà vu for the current Los Angeles Lakers star, it appears that the thought doesn't even cross his mind. In an appearance on the Full Send podcast, James' teammate Austin Reaves was asked about what James thinks about the Wembanyama comparison, and he stated "I don't think he cares."

This reaction is certainly understandable, as James just finished his 20th season in the NBA and led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. His accomplishments include 19 All-Star selections, four MVP awards and four NBA Championships and he will clearly be enshrined in Springfield as soon as he is eligible.

Still, given his experience with the unreasonable expectations that will be placed on Wembanyama, it would be a little surprising if he didn't have some sound advice to give. He has spoken about Wembanyama before, referring to him as an 'alien" and 'generational prospect back in October 2022.