England vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England is a significant favorite to advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the second straight round.

The Lionesses take on Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday (6:30 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

England did not have much success in the favorite role in the round of 16, as it was forced into penalties by Nigeria.

The hope for Sarina Wiegman's side is that Saturday's contest in Sydney only takes 90 minutes to complete with Australia or France on the horizon in the semifinals.

Colombia is in its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. The South American side's previous best finish was the round of 16 in 2015.

Colombia should play with no pressure and that could be dangerous for an England side without Lauren James.