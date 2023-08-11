WORLD FOOTBALL

    England vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

    Joe TanseyAugust 11, 2023

    England vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

      BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Lauren Hemp of England passes the ball as Michelle Alozie of Nigeria defends during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      England is a significant favorite to advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the second straight round.

      The Lionesses take on Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday (6:30 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

      England did not have much success in the favorite role in the round of 16, as it was forced into penalties by Nigeria.

      The hope for Sarina Wiegman's side is that Saturday's contest in Sydney only takes 90 minutes to complete with Australia or France on the horizon in the semifinals.

      Colombia is in its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. The South American side's previous best finish was the round of 16 in 2015.

      Colombia should play with no pressure and that could be dangerous for an England side without Lauren James.

    Match Odds

      Colombia's Catalina Usme R breaks through during the round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo by Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images)
      Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

      Money Line

      England (-215; bet $215 to win $100)

      Colombia (+650; bet $100 to win $650)

      Draw After 90 Minutes (+280)

      To Advance to Next Round

      England (-425)

      Colombia (+300)

      Over/Under

      Over 2.5 Goals (+160)

      Under 2.5 Goals (-200)

    England Playing for Semifinal Berth Without Lauren James

      BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Lauren James of England controls the ball as Christy Ucheibe of Nigeria defends during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      England will not have Lauren James available until the final.

      The breakout star of the tournament was suspended for two games after her red card against Nigeria in which she stomped on an opponent's back.

      The good news for England is all of its attacking moments in Australia and New Zealand have not come through James. The Lionesses have a deep roster to rely on in case someone underperforms or misses a game.

      Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Rachel Daly and Beth England all have a double-digit goal tally at the international level, as do midfielders Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.

      At their best, the Lionesses can hit opponents from all angles and be difficult to stop in the final third.

      England needs to bring a level of dominance to Saturday's match so it avoids another trip into extra time and penalties.

      The English attack scored multiple goals once in the competition in the group-stage finale against China. A well-rounded performance without James would serve as a statement for the rest of the tournament that the Lionesses can outscore opponents on top of smothering the opposite attack. They have three clean sheets in four matches.

    England vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023
    Colombia Should Play with Zero Pressure

      Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates after the round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo by Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images)
      Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

      Colombia already exceeded its pre-tournament expectations.

      The South American side did that by winning Group H and finishing ahead of Germany.

      Colombia received an easier round-of-16 matchup with Jamaica because of all the upsets across the group stage. It won that match 1-0 in regulation.

      Las Cafeteras should be fresh for the challenge posed by England, and they should play with zero pressure against a side heavily favored to advance to the final four.

      Catalina Usme, who scored against Jamaica, and Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo once again have to turn in massive performances for Colombia to have a chance to get through.

      They will be tasked with cracking an England defense that conceded once over 390 minutes.

      Colombia's first goal should be to not lose the game in the first 20-30 minutes and absorb all of England's pressure. If they frustrate the Lionesses, Colombia could hit them with a moment of brilliance or two that could be the difference in a low-scoring contest.

