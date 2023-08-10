Report: Former Warriors' Exec Bob Myers 'Nearing a Deal' to Join ESPN's NBA Countdown

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors' president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers is reportedly "nearing a deal" to join ESPN's NBA Countdown as an analyst, per the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel.

Myers, 48, helped orchestrate Golden State's four titles in the past nine years. He stepped down from his front-office role following the 2022-23 season, with Mike Dunleavy Jr. taking over as the team's general manager.

Myers, who served as an agent before joining the Warriors, has prior ties to ESPN. During the past season he hosted the Lead By Example podcast, which was "produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and distributed on ESPN's multimedia platforms," per Glasspiegel.

NBA Countdown is set to have a new look for the 2023-24 season.

Malika Andrews reportedly will be taking over as the show's host, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, replacing Mike Greenberg. Jalen Rose, who served as one of its analysts, was let go in ESPN's major layoffs of on-air talent in late June.

Andrews had served as a host on the show in the past, but never during the NBA Finals or for primetime broadcasts. She will also continue as the host of NBA Today.

ESPN mainstays Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon will remain on the show. Adrian Wojnarowski will remain on the program in his news-breaking insider role, while Lisa Salters will remain as the sideline reporter.

The top broadcasting team will be Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, with the latter pair replacing Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

Myers would bring a front-office perspective to ESPN's basketball coverage, offering a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on personnel decisions and the business side of the NBA. It remains to be seen if ESPN will also seek a former NBA player to replace Rose on NBA Countdown to offer that type of perspective on the league.